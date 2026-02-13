The Hockey Show: Panthers Players Busy In Milan, Talking Olympics With Ryan S. Clark

Florida Panthers stars are playing well at the Milan Olympics while Ryan S. Clark breaks down key tournament moments and emerging talent on this week's episode of The Hockey Show.
It was all about the Olympics this week on The Hockey Show.
Despite THS host Roy Bellamy being out of town, the show must go on.
With co-host David Dwork in the driver seat, and producers Ethan, Rose and special guest producer Gabe all riding shotgun, this week’s show focused on all the happenings with the men’s and women’s hockey tournaments at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Both the U.S. men and women have gotten off to great starts in Milan, and joining the show to talk about both teams and the tournament as a whole was ESPN senior NHL writer Ryan S. Clark.
In addition to how the American teams have done, they also discussed the emergence of Laila Edwards and the historic achievement she was a part of when the U.S. faced Canada last week, and the incredible play of Canadian teenager Macklin Celebrini.
This week’s wins and fails included some glorious reactions by the Canadian hockey team while witnessing a crash at a speedskating event, an incredible effort by Team Italy’s goaltender, and Rose had something about a soap opera that nobody seemed to understand.
There were also discussions about how the Florida Panthers players who are participating in the Olympics have done so far.
The Finnish Cats are looking good while the Canadians are receiving questionable ice time and American Matthew Tkachuk continues to thrive while playing with his brother Brady.
You can check out the full show and interview in the videos below: