The Hockey Show: Panthers, Rangers struggling to score, Carter Hart signs PTO in Vegas, a great Calder race and more!

There was a lot to get to on this week’s episode of The Hockey Show.

Co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork were joined by a couple of guests this week to help get into the bevy of hockey news and happenings going on.

They first welcomed Shayne Goldman, NHL writer for The Athletic, who did not hold back when discussing the Vegas Golden Knights signing former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart to a PTO.

Hart and four other Hockey Canada players were indicted but found not guilty in a sexual assault case stemming from when each were teenagers and celebrating their World Junior Championship victory in 2018.

Also discussed with Shayna were the issues surrounding the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers, an exciting early race for the Calder Trophy and who the next player to get a big contract will be.

The Hockey Show also welcomed actor, comedian and former MLB prospect Gerard Michaels to the show to discuss his career, but perhaps more importantly, his being a huge Rangers fan yet absolutely despising their biggest star, Artemi Panarin.

He also has experience working with THS producer Rose Arias, which was another interesting topic to dive into, especially for Roy.

This week’s wins and fails included some revenge in Colorado for a former Avs player, an incredible defensive effort from one of the best offensive players in the league, David Pastrnak, and the NHL once again falling over themselves to give some fake recognition to Sidney Crosby.

You can check out the show and full interviews in the videos below:

