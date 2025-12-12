The Hockey Show: Ways to make NHL even better, Oilers get their goalie, Vegas shelters Carter Heat from media

There was breaking news to break down on this week’s episode of The Hockey Show.

In addition to a busy week with the Florida Panthers, upcoming outdoor games and Rip the Ice punishments, THS co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork reacted to the news of the Edmonton Oilers trading Stuart Skinner and several other assets to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Tristan Jarry.

They also discussed Carter Hart’s start in Vegas and how the Golden Knights have kept him away from the media, particularly during their visit to Philadelphia earlier this week.

Joining the show this week was the Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson, who had some very interesting ideas on how we can make the amazing NHL even better.

Wins and fails included a beautifully colorful game between a pair of Original Six franchises, the NHL’s most punchable face, a pair of leads lost in literally the last second and a reason why players should be practicing crawling across the ice.

You can check out the full show and interview in the videos below:

