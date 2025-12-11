Outdoor fan festival coming to Miami for 2026 Winter Classic

The NHL is bringing its annual Winter Classic to South Florida, an experience that promises to be much more than just a hockey game.

This season, the 2026 Winter Classic will take place at loanDepot park, home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins, and feature the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers hosting the New York Rangers, an Original Six franchise that is celebrating its centennial season.

Next week, the league will begin its takeover what's normally a baseball haven and turn it into a hockey winter wonderland, which will be interesting to see in Miami.

The process of installing the ice and transforming the baseball field into a hockey rink will be quite an undertaking, which is why it will start several weeks ahead of the game itself.

Speaking of the game, in addition to attending the southernmost outdoor hockey game in NHL history, fans coming to the event will have plenty to do in and around the ballpark.

That’s because the league is holding an outdoor fan festival that it’s calling the 2026 Enterprise NHL Pregame.

The festival will take place on Jan. 2 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be open to all Winter Classic ticket holders.

It will be held in West Lot 3 and the West Plaza of loanDepot Park.

Among the many interactions and experiences that will be offered at the festival will be a face-off challenge presented by Discover, a shooting drill activation presented by Energizer, a personalized Winter Classic trading card setup by Upper Deck as well as other activities and product samples from Body Armor, Jersey Mike’s, Fanatics, Perry Ellis and more.

There will also be a special appearance from the most historic trophy in sports, the Stanley Cup.

The NHL on TNT crew will hold a special live performance ahead of the game, featuring the broadcast crew of Wayne Gretzky, Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter and Lian McHugh.

For more information on the NHL's Winter Classic Pregame outdoor festival, click here.

