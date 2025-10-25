The Panthers Den: Florida endures a challenging week that included an emotional stop in Boston

It’s Brad Marchand’s world and we’re all just living in it.

The Panthers may be struggling, but Marchand sure isn’t.

The veteran winger leads the Cats with five goals and 10 points through nine games, helping keep the 4-5-0 Panthers afloat through a troubling start to the season.

Last week also brought a major emotional moment for Marchand as the longtime Boston Bruins star played his first NHL game in TD Garden as a member of a team other than Boston.

The Bruins played a touching video tribute for Marchand on Tuesday night, which was matched by an extended standing ovation from the fans, and his reaction was quite an emotional one, to say the least.

Marchand’s return to Boston was just part of the week that was for the Panthers, who finished up a forgettable road trip before returning home and facing one of the league’s marquee stars in Sidney Crosby.

The Hockey Show hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork discussed it all during this week’s edition of The Panthers Den.

You can check out the full video below:

