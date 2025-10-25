The Hockey Show: Brad Marchand's emotional return to Boston, Jonny Lazarus discusses Rangers, Matthew Schaefer

It’s been a busy week in and around the NHL, which means its been a happy time for The Hockey Show.

This week, THS hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork welcomed Jonny Lazarus from The Daily Faceoff to discuss the latest in and around the best sports league in the world.

They discussed the up-and-down start by the New York Rangers, who are getting great goaltending from Igor Shesterkin but have struggled to give him goal support at home despite playing solid defense in front of him.

They also chatted about an amazing heavyweight fight between Ryan Reaves and Matt Rempe, the surprising Chicago Blackhawks and perhaps not-so-surprising Utah Mammoth.

This week’s wins and fails included a bold fashion statement in Toronto, some amazing throwback uniforms worn in a game between Colorado and Carolina and a coach walking back his comments after saying he’d give up one of his kids for a win.

Roy and Dave also got into Brad Marchand's return to Boston and his emotional response to the tribute video and standing ovation he received..

You can check out this week’s full show and interview in the videos below:

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Brad Marchand Is Proving Age Is Just A Number; Can't Carry Panthers Offense On His Own

Three Takeaways: Slow start dooms Panthers against Pittsburgh, but Cats' power play did show up

Panthers struggle against Penguins in first home game in 2 weeks

Florida Panthers announce ‘new and enhanced’ menu items, including gluten-free options

Three Takeaways: Power play wakes up, Marchand sparks young Finns after returning to familiar line