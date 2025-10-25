Struggling Panthers will aim to snap out of their recent funk when they host Vegas

A tough stretch of games on home ice awaits the Florida Panthers in the coming days, and the fun starts on Saturday night.

That’s when the Panthers, who will also host the Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars on this homestand, will go to battle with the Vegas Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena.

Vegas is off to a strong start this season, arriving in Sunrise winners of four straight games and five of their past six.

They lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 4.29 goals per game, while allowing the fifth-fewest shots in the league.

Things haven’t been as positive for the Panthers lately.

Florida enters Saturday’s matchup having lost five of their past six games, getting outscored 23-11 during that span.

Panthers winger Sam Reinhart scored a goal on Thursday for the first time five games, only his third goal and fourth point of the young season.

Reinhart getting going would be a welcomed shift for the Cats, and he’s a player that generally scores in bunches.

He’s also put up some strong career numbers against Vegas, logging seven goals and 13 points in 14 career games against the Golden Knights.

Here are the Panthers projected lines and pairings for Saturday’s meeting with Vegas:

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich – Evan Rodrigues – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer – Luke Kunin – Jonah Gadjovich

Gus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis – Jeff Petry

Photo caption: Oct 23, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with right wing Mackie Samoskevich (11) after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)