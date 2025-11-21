Bobrovsky, Panthers shut down Devils to earn gritty 1-0 victory

The Florida Panthers welcomed the high-flying New Jersey Devils to Sunrise on Thursday night.

What turned out to be a battle of two strong goaltenders went the Panthers way, as they squeaked by the Devils 1-0.

Despite being outshot 9-2 over the game’s first 12 minutes, it was the Panthers that scored the game’s opening goal.

It started with Sam Reinhart picking up the puck and flying down the right side boards into the Devils zone, with Luke Hughes covering him close.

Reinhart made a quick backhand-forehand move through Hughes’ stick and snapped a shot over the shoulder of Jake Allen to put the Cats up 1-0 with 7:02 to go in the first period.

That’s how the score would remain for much of the game, as Sergei Bobrovsky for Florida and Allen for the Devils continued to come up with big save after big save.

Credit to New Jersey for putting on a valiant attempt to tie the game down the stretch, but they failed to get one past the Cats’ tendie.

Bobrovsky finished with 31 saves, including all nine of the high danger shots sent his way by New Jersey, to earn his second shutout of the season.

On to the Oilers.

Photo caption: Nov 20, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against New Jersey Devils center Juho Lammikko (83) during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)