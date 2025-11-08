    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Panthers Den: Startling defeat in Anaheim sandwiched between two wins against solid teams

    Nov 8, 2025, 12:00
    Nov 8, 2025, 12:00
    A disturbing stumble in Anaheim marred an otherwise strong week for the Panthers.

    It’s been an okay week for the Florida Panthers.

    This week on the Panthers Den, The Hockey Show hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork discussed Florida’s 2-1-0 week that was capped off by a big road win on Thursday.

    Before hitting the road, the Panthers picked up two points against a very solid Dallas Stars squad, though the game did require a shootout.

    The one loss of the week for Florida was quite an eye-opener.

    While the game in Anaheim was tight for more than two periods, it was a back-and-fourth affair that saw a lot of speedy, exciting hockey that isn’t indicative of how the Panthers want to play.

    Fortunately for the Cats, they were able to quickly bounce back from the 7-3 loss and looked much more like themselves Thursday in LA.

    Check out this week’s Panthers Den in the video below:

