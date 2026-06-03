Three NHL Free Agent Destinations For Panthers' A.J. Greer

All signs point to A.J. Greer testing the free agent market. While the door still remains open to re-sign with the Florida Panthers, today we are going to look at three teams that make a lot of sense for Greer to sign with.
Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned on his podcast, 32 Thoughts, that Florida Panthers winger A.J. Greer will likely test the free agent market this off-season.
It’s a wise decision for the 29-year-old, who is coming off a career season in an elevated role with a rising salary cap. In 2025-26, Greer posted 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 points in 78 games.
With his physical nature, scoring touch around the net, and experience helping the Panthers win the Stanley Cup during the 2024-25 season, Greer could be in line for a major payday.
With all that being considered, today we are going to look at three teams that could sign Greer this off-season.
New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils missed out on the playoffs again last season, largely due to the fact that they couldn’t produce enough offense when Jack Hughes went down with an injury.
The Devils need to get stronger and more difficult to play against in their bottom six, and the addition of Greer would do so.
The Devils received fairly strong depth scoring from players like Connor Brown, Cody Glass, and Arseny Gritsyuk, but it simply wasn’t enough to change the fortunes of the Devils. If Greer replicates his production, he could be a game-changer for the Devils.
Edmonton Oilers
Few teams are as familiar with Greer as the Edmonton Oilers are. Facing off in the finals, Greer was a thorn in the side of every Oilers player he came across.
The Oilers are a match for Greer because he provides all the elements they are missing and that they were hoping to receive from Trent Frederic. The Oilers want players who play physically, hunt down pucks on the forecheck, and can also provide depth scoring in a third- or fourth-line role.
Greer has done so with Florida, and out West in the Pacific Division, there are plenty of reasons to believe he can do so with the Oilers.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby has committed to play multiple seasons beyond next year, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed Evgeni Malkin, which means GM Kyle Dubas will be putting off a rebuild for now.
Dubas and the Pens had plenty of success finding players similar to Greer last season and getting the best out of them. Could Greer be the next case of the Penguins doing so?
Indeed, Greer won’t be skating on a line with Crosby or Malkin in the top six, but with the solid depth pieces already in place for the Penguins, Greer could bring the physicality they needed against the Philadelphia Flyers last season. Depth scoring and bite are needs this off-season for the Penguins, and Greer would solve both.
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