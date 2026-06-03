Three NHL Free Agent Destinations For Panthers' A.J. Greer

thehockeynews.com Re-Sign Or Let Him Walk? How Should The Panthers Approach A.J. Greer Contract Negotiations? A.J. Greer will become a UFA on July 1, and at the moment, the Florida Panthers’ plans for the 29-year-old winger are unclear. What they must do is decide whether he is a third or fourth liner and decipher where he would fit in the lineup going forward.