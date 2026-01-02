Trio Of Panthers Players Named To Team Finland's Olympic Roster

Team Finland has unveiled their 2026 men's Olympic roster, which features Florida Panthers forwards Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, as well as defenseman Niko Mikkola.

All three represented Finland at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, and now they'll play pivotal roles as Finland attempts to bring home an Olympic medal.

It won't be an easy task, and the mission is even more challenging now that Aleksander Barkov won't participate. The Panthers' captain was also Finland's captain, playing a critical role in the team's success. He's resumed skating in a minor way, but there is no chance he'll be ready for the Olympics, and he hasn't been named to the roster.

With Barkov's absence, Finland, like the current Panthers, will depend on Lundell to step up. The 24-year-old has done so for the Panthers, scoring 13 goals and 31 points in 39 games while averaging a career high 19:08 of ice time. At the 4 Nations Face-Off, Lundell scored one goal in three games.

Likely riding shotgun with Lundell will be Luostarinen. Like Lundell, Luostarinen is averaging a career high in ice time (16:50). The 27-year-old has notched four goals and 18 points this season, on pace to equal his career high in points.

The final Panthers player named to Finland's roster is defenseman Niko Mikkola. The 29-year-old has been stellar on the Panthers' blueline, scoring one goal and six points in 39 games while playing just over 20:00 a game. Mikkola, alongside Seth Jones, has been heavily relied on by coach Paul Maurice in both the offensive and defensive zones, starting the most shifts in each zone among Panthers defenders.

Finland's roster:

Forwards:

Joel Armia, Los Angeles Kings

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Mikael Granlund, Anaheim Ducks

Erik Haula, Nashville Predators

Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken

Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens

Joel Kiviranta, Colorado Avalanche

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars

Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks

Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken

Defenseman

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Henri Jokiharju, Boston Bruins

Mikko Lehtonen, ZSC Lions (NLA)

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars

Olli Maatta, Utah Mammoth

Nikolas Matinpalo, Ottawa Senators

Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

Goaltenders

Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.