    • Powered by Roundtable

    Trio Of Panthers Players Named To Team Finland's Olympic Roster

    Julian Gaudio
    Jan 2, 2026, 14:58
    Julian Gaudio
    Jan 2, 2026, 14:58
    Updated at: Jan 2, 2026, 14:58

    Florida Panthers forwards Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, as well as defenseman Niko Mikkola, have been named to Team Finland's 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic roster.

    Team Finland has unveiled their 2026 men's Olympic roster, which features Florida Panthers forwards Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, as well as defenseman Niko Mikkola.

    All three represented Finland at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, and now they'll play pivotal roles as Finland attempts to bring home an Olympic medal.

    It won't be an easy task, and the mission is even more challenging now that Aleksander Barkov won't participate. The Panthers' captain was also Finland's captain, playing a critical role in the team's success. He's resumed skating in a minor way, but there is no chance he'll be ready for the Olympics, and he hasn't been named to the roster.

    With Barkov's absence, Finland, like the current Panthers, will depend on Lundell to step up. The 24-year-old has done so for the Panthers, scoring 13 goals and 31 points in 39 games while averaging a career high 19:08 of ice time. At the 4 Nations Face-Off, Lundell scored one goal in three games. 

    Likely riding shotgun with Lundell will be Luostarinen. Like Lundell, Luostarinen is averaging a career high in ice time (16:50). The 27-year-old has notched four goals and 18 points this season, on pace to equal his career high in points. 

    The final Panthers player named to Finland's roster is defenseman Niko Mikkola. The 29-year-old has been stellar on the Panthers' blueline, scoring one goal and six points in 39 games while playing just over 20:00 a game. Mikkola, alongside Seth Jones, has been heavily relied on by coach Paul Maurice in both the offensive and defensive zones, starting the most shifts in each zone among Panthers defenders.

    Anton Lundell (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

    Finland's roster:

    Forwards:
    Joel Armia, Los Angeles Kings
    Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
    Mikael Granlund, Anaheim Ducks
    Erik Haula, Nashville Predators
    Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
    Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken
    Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens
    Joel Kiviranta, Colorado Avalanche
    Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche
    Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers
    Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers
    Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars
    Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks
    Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken

    Defenseman
    Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
    Henri Jokiharju, Boston Bruins
    Mikko Lehtonen, ZSC Lions (NLA)
    Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
    Olli Maatta, Utah Mammoth
    Nikolas Matinpalo, Ottawa Senators
    Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers
    Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

    Goaltenders
    Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks
    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres
    Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

    Image

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.