'He's A Good One': Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis Continues To Make His Mark In The NHL

The Florida Panthers were once again on the losing end of another key Atlantic Division matchup, falling 5-3 to the Buffalo Sabres.
The urgency was apparent, with 43 shots on goal, but in the end, they allowed timely goals and paid the price.
While the performances haven't given the organization much to be happy about as of late, one bright spot is the play of rookie Sandis Vilmanis.
He's now played 12 games in his first NHL stint, and he’s given the Panthers every reason to keep him in the NHL for the rest of his career. While averaging 10:44 of ice time, Vilmanis has notched two goals and four points. As the games have gone along, he’s begun to garner more trust from coach Paul Maurice, now recording seven games with more than 10:00 of ice time.
Last night against the Sabres, Vilmanis got the scoring started, firing the puck into the top corner. It’s been known for quite some time that Vilmanis has a dangerous wrist shot. It’s heavy, accurate and his release is quick, which makes it challenging for goaltenders to track and prepare themselves for.
While the Panthers have been impressed with his shot, he’s shown so much more during these 12 games. His playmaking flies a bit under the radar, but he is more than capable of creating plays for himself and his teammates. But he’s also shown an attentiveness to the defensive side of the puck, and the willingness to mix it up physically.
“He’s not a single-style player where he has to play with a certain kind of player,” said Maurice about his rookie winger. “He looks like he could play with some guys and be a good player. He’s a good one.”
The 22-year-old has thrown 22 hits, blocked three shots, and has fired 10 shots on goal. If the Panthers had a complaint, it would be that they’d like to see Vilmanis shoot more. With age and experience, Vilmanis will feel more comfortable shooting the puck more frequently.
There’s a lot to like about the Vilmanis’ game, and the stats back it up. According to naturalstattrick.com, at 5-on-5, the Panthers own a 53.40 Corsi For percentage, 54.71 percent of the expected goals, and 60.61 percent of the high danger chances, when Vilmanis is on the ice. Additionally, the Panthers have outscored opponents 6-5 at 5-on-5 while Vilmanis is on the ice.
Although injuries may end up being the downfall of the Panthers’ season, it has created an opening for Vimanis, and he’s taken advantage of it. The next step for Vilmanis is to force his way up the lineup, but that will come in time; his goal should continue to leave a positive impact on games.
