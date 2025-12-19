'He's As Good A Player As We Have' Eetu Luostarinen Praised By The Panthers Organization As He Skates In Game 400

When the puck is dropped tonight, it'll mark Eetu Luostarinen's 400th career NHL game, 392 of which came with the Florida Panthers.

The Carolina Hurricanes, the Panthers' opponent tonight, selected Luostarinen in the second round (42nd overall) in the 2017 NHL draft, but he would go on to play just eight games with the Hurricanes. On Feb. 24, 2020, the Hurricanes sent Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Chase Priskie, and Luostarinen to the Panthers in exchange for Vincent Trocheck. Luostarinen is the only player to still play for the team that acquired him in the deal.

Being traded to the Panthers was the best possible scenario for Luostarinen. He's developed into one of the better third-line wingers, and now that the Panthers are dealing with injuries to key players, they feel comfortable moving him up in the lineup.

In 25 games this season, he's notched three goals and 13 points, but the Panthers are defensively sharp with him on the ice.

"He's in the Barkov category of prototypical in the way that we want to play the game," said coach Paul Maurice. "Now, we kind of honor the guys that put up a lot of points. We understand that. But in quality of role, he's as good a player as we have."

Now 400 games into his career, Luostarinen is respected among his peers and one of the league's best penalty killers. He embodies the mentality and play style of the Panthers to a tee, and it's why he's earned two contract extensions during his Panthers tenure, and will likely earn another one when his contract expires in 2027. Luostarinen is also expected to be a key figure for Finland at the 2026 Olympics in February.

"Time flies when you're having fun," said the 6-foot-3, 191-pound.

