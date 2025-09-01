Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling enjoys mix of Sweden, South Florida during day with Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup was back in South Florida over the weekend.

Taking his turn with the Cup on Saturday was Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling.

The 29-year-old Swede elected to hold his special day in his new home of Fort Lauderdale and certainly took advantage of his beautiful surroundings.

Even so, Forsling made sure he was able to enjoy a taste of home, both literally and figuratively.

He started is Stanley Cup day by enjoying some traditional Swedish breakfast pastries, which always taste better when served directly from the Cup.

Family and friends joined Forsling, his wife Daniela and their 1-year-old son Bo, who appeared to be enjoying the sweet treats out of the Stanley Cup as much, if not more, than anyone else.

Later in the day, Forsling took Lord Stanley’s Cup for a relaxing boat ride along the Fort Lauderdale intercoastal.

A true Fort Lauderdale day wouldn't have been complete without a stop at the Elbo Room, so it wasn't terribly surprising to see Forsling show up with the Cup over there before his time with it was done.

Matthew Tkachuk would be proud.

You can check out footage from Forsling’s Cup day in the video below:

Photo caption: Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling takes the Stanley Cup for a boat ride along the Florida Lauderdale Intercoastal waterways. (Florida Panthers)