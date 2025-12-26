Should Panthers' Seth Jones Make Team USA?

In the coming days, the 2026 Olympic rosters will be unveiled, and several Florida Panthers players will represent their countries on hockey's biggest international stage.

While the Panthers seemingly have many players who are locks or are considered to be sure things to make their teams, one player who deserves more recognition as a possible option to make Team USA is Seth Jones.

Unfortunately for Seth Jones, Team USA's most stacked position might be the blueline. Quinn Hughes, Jaccob Slavin, Charlie McAvoy, Zach Werenski, Brock Faber, Adam Fox and Jake Sanderson are almost all guaranteed to make the team, which means there is just one remaining spot up for grabs. Some names competing for that final spot are John Carlsson, Lane Hutson, Noah Hanifin (who was on the Americans 4 Nations team), Jackson LaCombe and Jones.

Whichever defender is picked will be deserving of heading to Italy for the Olympics, but Jones deserves real recognition to make the team. His last couple of seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets weren't great, and his tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks was poor, but since he joined the Panthers, he's done everything right.

Jones is a minute-muncher. He and Niko Mikkola are trusted in their own end and used in the o-zone frequently to create offense. The Panthers own positive numbers at 5-on-5 with Jones on the ice, and no Panthers player plays more than Jones, who averages 23:59 of ice time.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Jones leads all Panthers defenseman in offensive zone starts (81) and leads the entire Panthers roster in defensive zone starts (97).

Coach Paul Maurice trusts Jones possibly more than any other defenseman on the team, and his versatility could be a beneficial addition for Team USA. Now 31 years old, Jones has Stanley Cup-winning experience, size (6-foot-4) and versatility to be effective on both sides of the puck.

With the talent Team USA has on the blueline, it's a stretch to say that if Jones doesn't make the team, it's a snub, but the Panthers defenseman has done everything and more to prove he deserves a spot on the roster.

