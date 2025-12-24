The Season Of Anton Lundell Continues

Outside of Brad Marchand, it's hard to find a player on the Florida Panthers who's been as good or consistent as Anton Lundell has been this season.

The 24-year-old is skating on the top line at even strength, the top power play unit and is the first forward coach Paul Maurice sends out on the penalty kill. Since he made his debut, the phrase "Baby Barkov" has been used to describe Lundell, and now we are finally witnessing these comparisons come to life.

When we say finally, it's not because Lundell hasn't played well enough to warrant the comparisons; it's that the opportunity to do so was never apparent. With the unfortunate injury to Aleksander Barkov, the Panthers needed Lundell to step up, and he's done so in a big way.

In 36 games this season, Lundell has notched 12 goals and 28 points, on pace to set a new career high in goals with 27 and points with 63. He ranks fourth in goals and third in points on the team while averaging the second-most time on ice among forwards. His 19:00 of ice time is over two minutes more than his previous career high.

The 12th overall in the 2020 NHL draft's consistency has been vital to the Panthers' success this season, as they have now clawed their way back into a playoff spot. But his knack for timely goals has helped the Panthers pick up points when they probably shouldn't have. Last night against the Carolina Hurricanes, Lundell scored the go-ahead goal.

Despite his standout numbers, there is a sense that there is still room for growth. The Panthers have been outscored 26-22 with Lundell on the ice at 5-on-5 this season, according to Natural Stat Trick, but that is in large part due to a sixth-worst save percentage. With better goaltending, Lundell likely posts a positive goal differential.

The goal differential should balance out, and even if it doesn't, Maurice doesn't seem to be worried about it. Only Seth Jones (97) and Niko Mikkola (93) have started more shifts in the defensive zone at 5-on-5 than Lundell (92). On the offensive side, only Carter Verhaeghe (99), Sam Reinhart (88) and Sam Bennett (87) have started more shifts in the offensive zone than Lundell (81).

Lundell and his 6-foot-1, 196-pound frame are a matchup nightmare on both sides of the puck, and the Panthers have seen their young forward blossom into a bona fide No.1 NHL center.

