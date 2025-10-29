Twin sister of Mackie Samoskevich signs first PWHL contract with Vancouver

Florida Panthers forward Mackie Samoskevich is part of a very hockey-centric set of siblings.

Panthers fans have gotten to know Samoskevich pretty well over the past few seasons.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old (his birthday in Nov. 15) is enjoying his second full season at the NHL level, fresh off a strong rookie campaign in which he logged 15 goals and 31 points for a Panthers team that went on to win their second straight Stanley Cup.

So far this season he’s racked up 2 goals and 7 points through 11 games while seeing time on Florida’s top three forward lines and both of their power play units.

To say that he’s making a positive impact in the early stages of his professional career would be an understatement.

But he’s far from the only Samoskevich child to be making a difference in the world of hockey.

Mackie’s older sister, Melissa Samoskevich, was playing Division I college and then professional hockey while her brother was still in grade school.

After retiring from pro hockey in 2023, Melissa held the role of director of player development and operations for Quinnipiac University, where she had also played four years of college hockey from 2015-2019.

She is currently an assistant hockey coach for the University of Delaware women’s hockey team.

Prior to this season, Mackie Samoskevich switched his jersey number with the Panthers from 25 to 11, as a tribute to his older sister, who he said has been his role model since childhood.

He wore No. 11 both with USA Hockey and during his two years playing at the University of Michigan.

Then there is Mackie’s twin sister, Madison.

Similarly to her older sister, Madison (or Maddie) played four collegiate seasons at Quinnipiac before graduating earlier this year.

Maddie was then selected in the fifth round, 39th overall, by PWHL Vancouver at this summer’s Professional Women’s Hockey League entry draft.

On Monday, Maddie put pen to paper with Vancouver, who announced that they had signed her, along with two other of their draft selections (Nina Jobst-Smith and Brianna Brooks).

“Signing with Vancouver means so much to me,” Maddie Samoskevich said in a statement released by the team. “Being part of this team’s first year in the PWHL is really special, and I’m excited for the chance to help build something new alongside such talented players and staff. I can’t wait to get started at Training Camp and get to work.”

It sounds like this hockey season could be an extremely busy one for the Samoskevich clan, not that their family isn’t used to jam-packed hockey months.

Mackie’s season with the Panthers is already well underway, as is the University of Delaware’s campaign, while PWHL Vancouver plays their first game of the season on Friday, Nov. 21.

Photo caption: Oct 2, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers right wing Mackie Samoskevich (11) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period at Benchmark International Arena. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)