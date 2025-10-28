Panthers continue homestand against Anaheim Ducks, former head coach Joel Quenneville

The Florida Panthers will look to build off one of the best outings of the season when they welcome their expansion brothers to Sunrise.

Florida, fresh off a resounding 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, will welcome former head coach Joel Quenneville and the Anaheim Ducks while looking to continue building off Saturday’s success.

Anaheim arrives in South Florida with a respectable 4-3-1 record so far.

The Ducks have played a very road-heavy schedule so far, with only two of their eight games coming on home ice.

They had a three-game point streak snapped on Saturday when they fell 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was the first time this season that the Ducks scored at least two goals in a game and lost.

As for the Panthers, they will aim to replicate the impressive defensive effort they put out during Saturday’s blanking of the Golden Knights.

Florida held the highly potent Vegas squad to just 17 shots on goal and went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, not allowing a single shot while down a man.

It may not be easy to have similar success against Anaheim, as the Ducks enter Tuesday’s matchup boasting the third-best shots on goal average (33.4) this season.

We’ll see how the two teams stack up when they lock horns at Amerant Bank Arena Tuesday night.

Here are the Panthers projected lines and pairings for their dance with the Ducks:

Carter Verhaeghe – Evan Rodrigues – Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer – Sam Bennett – Jesper Boqvist

Noah Gregor – Cole Schwindt – Luke Kunin

Gus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis – Jeff Petry

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Panthers Loan Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot To The AHL

Panthers To Be Without Leading Scorer Against Ducks

Jonah Gadjovich Out For At Least A Week; Noah Gregor To Make Panthers Debut

Three Takeaways: Cole Schwindt fuels Florida's fourth line, Panthers take Vegas to Shutdown City

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut down Golden Knights 3-0

Photo caption: Oct 11, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville (back left) and assistant coach Jay Woodcroft (back right) stand behind the bench during the overtime against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)