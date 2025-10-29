Comeback Cats force game past regulation, lose to visiting Ducks in shootout

The Florida Panthers were feeling pretty good heading into Tuesday’s affair with the Anaheim Might Ducks.

Florida was fresh off a strong win over the Vegas Golden Knights and a couple solid periods in the game before, a loss to Pittsburgh, but the Cats failed to replicate that success against the visiting Ducks.

The Panthers showed some spunk, coming from behind to force the game past regulation, but they’d ultimately come up short in a shootout, losing 3-2 to the Ducks.

Florida took a pair of penalties during the opening period, but Florida’s strong PK continued to get the job done.

It was a similar story for the Ducks during the opening minutes of the second period.

Anaheim killed of two Panthers power plays after going to the box twice in less than four minutes, but just like the Ducks, Florida was unable to cash in while up a man.

A third straight penalty taken by the visitors would actually work out in their favor.

Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry entered Florida’s zone and after a nice cross-crossing move, Terry kept the puck and drew all Florida’s defenders with him, leaving Carlsson wide-open for a one-timer that beat a sprawling Daniil Tarasov to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead midway through the game.

Just about three and a half minutes later, with Carter Verhaeghe and Niko Mikkola both in the penalty box, the Anaheim doubled their lead thanks to a nice shot by Cutter Gauthier.

Florida finally got on the scoreboard with just under nine minutes left in the third period.

Eetu Luostarinen made a nice play in the corner of the Ducks zone to take the puck out of a scrum before quickly feeding Mackie Samoskevich who was moving below the goal line.

Samoskevich immediately fed the puck to Anton Lundell in front of the net, and his shot beat Lukas Dostal to cut Anaheim’s lead to 2-1 with 8:48 to go.

Sam Reinhart tied the game with 3:06 to go and Tarasov on the bench, deflecting a Seth Jones wrist shot past Dostal on a play that came right off an offensive zone faceoff win by Lundell.

The game ended up in a shootout, and it was Lundell who scored the team’s only goal despite Tarasov surrendering a pair to Troy Terry and Mason McTavish.

Considering they were down 2-0 with less than half a period to go, getting a point isn’t the worst thing for the Panthers.

On to the Stars.

Photo caption: Oct 28, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) makes a save as Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish (23) follows the puck during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Jim Rassol-Imagn Images)