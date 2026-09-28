Kings Make Four Roster Moves Ahead of Final Preseason Game
The Los Angeles Kings announced several roster moves Saturday as the team continues to finalize its lineup ahead of the regular season.
The Kings loaned forwards Kenny Connors and Jared Wright to the Ontario Reign, their American Hockey League affiliate.
Los Angeles also placed forward Taylor Ward and defenseman Scott Perunovich on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Ontario.
Meanwhile, defenseman Kirill Kirsanov was recalled from the Reign.
The moves come ahead of the Kings’ fourth and final preseason game, as Los Angeles prepares to host the Anaheim Ducks at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, Sept. 26. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m.
With the preseason winding down, the Kings will continue trimming their roster as they work toward setting their opening-night lineup.