Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin combined for eight points in win over the Sharks

LA Kings
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 5, 2026 7:21 AMPublished Nov 5, 2026 7:21 AM
Updated Nov 5, 2026 7:25 AM
LOS ANGELES — Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin led the Kings with an offensive clinic. Both players recorded four points in the 7-2 win over the Sharks.
After missing the previous game against the Sabres, Kempe was ready tonight against the Sharks. In his return, Kempe was a force on offense and recorded a hat trick.
In the first period, Kempe came out with speed and had movement in open spaces on the ice. This allowed Kempe to have clean looks and the first two goals of the game.
“Pucks just went in. Another game a lot of chances and tonight they went in earlier and then often,” said Kempe. “Well catch up the fact for me but for the team and line as well. So yeah happy that I scored, obviously, and happy to get the monkey off my back a little bit.”
Following a blisteringly hot first period, Kempe was able to support the Kings power play in the second period. Kempe had an assist on the first power play goal from Quinton Byfield. Kempe also secured his third goal on the night after a great pass from Alex Laferriere.
Through the two periods, Kempe had three of the five goals. A large factor in Kempe’s scoring outburst, came from strong puck movement. Particularly Panarin, who had two assists on the three Kempe goals.
Panarin was a facilitator not only to Kempe’s hat trick but to the rest of the team as well. Panarin was able to rack up two more assists aside from the Kempe goals.
Byfield had two power-play goals and on both those plays Panarin had an assist. Panarin was responsible for setting up the two leading goalscorers for the Kings.
All three power play goals from the Kings happened due to Panarin’s playmaking. All four points that Panarin had were all from assists, which made Los Angeles’ offense more dangerous.
Explosive production from the first line produced five goals but it also delivered momentum. The fourth line was able to follow the footsteps of the first line and generate puck movement.
“I thought the Kenny Connors line was good. They chipped in goals,” Coach Laviolette said. “They took a lot of head to head with Celebrini and his line and I thought they did a really good job.”
The other two goals that weren’t from the first line came from the fourth line. Erik Haula notched in a goal and had an assist on the Joel Armia goal.
When the first line comes out the gate strong, it requires the bottom six to match that energy. Offensively, Los Angeles played at a more up-tempo with a quicker rate due to the first-line passing.
The Kings had their highest scoring performance of the season and that was mainly from Kempe and Panarin. The two stars from Los Angeles had a combined 8 points, which allowed the team to be at their best. The Kings are at their best when Kempe and Panarin take over a game like they did tonight.
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