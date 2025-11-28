Kings Look For Two Points In Massive Divisional Bout With Ducks

It's Black Friday, which means there is NHL hockey all-day long. The Los Angeles Kings (11-6-6) will suit up for the first time in four days as they face the Anaheim Ducks (14-8-1) in what could very well be a first round preview. Puck drop is 1:00 PM PT/4:00 PM ET.

Even though it has only been four days, it feels like the Kings haven't played hockey in a month. LA enters Friday afternoons affair playing solid hockey with a 6-2-2 record in their last 10. The Ducks, their opponent have come back down to earth a little bit after getting off to a terrific start, they are 5-5 in their last 10. Buckle up, because this should be one of the best games in an enormous 15-game slate across the league.

Kings Projected Lineup

Darcy Kuemper (8-4-4) gets the nod as he looks to continue his strong play. The top nine and the d-core remain unchanged from the Kings victory over the Senators on Monday. The fourth line is the only difference as Alex Turcotte and Jeff Malott check in for Warren Foegele and Samuel Helenius. Drew Doughty remains out with a lower-body injury.

Forwards

First Line: Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe

Second Line: Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore

Third Line: Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Fourth Line: Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Defense

1st Pair: Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson

2nd Pair: Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke

3rd Pair: Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci

Goaltenders: Darcy Kuemper (Starter) Anton Forsberg (Backup)

Scratched/Injured: Samuel Helenius (Scratched), Drew Doughty (Lower-Body), Warren Foegele (Undisclosed)

Ducks Projected Lineup

The Ducks have yet to announce an official starter. However, Lukas Dostal who is dealing with an injury is not expected to start. If he cannot go, Ville Huuso or Petr Mrazek will play in his place. The Ducks top-nine remains loaded with talent while the fourth line is one of the hardest working lines in the league.

Forwards

First Line: Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Second Line: Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Third Line: Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn

Fourth Line: Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Nikita Nesterenko

Defense

First Pair: Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Second Pair: Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Third Line: Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Goaltenders: Ville Huuso or Petr Mrazek

Scratched/Injured: Drew Helleson (Scratched), Mikael Granlund (Lower-Body), Ryan Poehling (Upper-Body)

History and Facts

Kings and Ducks have faced off 167 times in the regular season

LAK is 80-58-29 while ANA is 76-63-28

The Kings are 8-2 in their last 10 games against the Ducks

LA has won four of their last five against ANA

LA remains strong on the road with a 9-2-3 record

The Ducks are hard to beat at home with an 8-3-0 record

With a regulation win, the Kings could move to first in the Pacific division

Bottom Line

This is the Kings biggest game of the season so far, they may have the Ducks number as of late but this year's team if clearly different than years prior. The Ducks have a well balanced roster so the Kings must continue their strong defensive play and also rely on their Vezina caliber goaltender to continue to do his job. If the Kings are going to leave Anaheim with victory, Adrian Kempe must get out of his current offensive slump. He currently has one goal in his last nine games. After an extended break, expect Kempe and the Kings top line to have a big game, especially if Dostal is unable to suit up.

