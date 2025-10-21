Kings vs Blues: Game Preview

The Kings look to try to get their second win of the season as they take on the St Louis Blues.

The Kings will face the St. Louis Blues tonight as they begin a 5-game road trip. So far, the Kings' season has not been off to a good start, as they are currently 1-3-2 and are on a 4-game losing streak. The Blues, however, have been off to a decent start themselves, currently holding a 3-2 record after a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

Projected Kings Lines:

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight:

A. Kuzmenko - A. Laferriere - A.Kempe

K. Fiala - Q. Byfield - J. Armia

W. Foegele - P. Danault - T. Moore

J. Malott - A. Turcotte - C. Perry

B. Dumoulin - D. Doughty

J. Edmundson - B. Clarke

M. Anderson - C. Ceci

D. Kuemper

A. Forsberg

Projected Blues Lines:

Here are the projected lines for the Blues tonight:

D. Holloway - R. Thomas - J. Neighbours

P. Buchnevich - P. Suter - J. Snuggerud

M. Joseph - B. Schenn - J. Kyrou

A. Texier - N. Bjugstad - N. Walker

C. Fowler - C. Parayko

P. Broberg - J. Faulk

T. Tucker - M. Kessel

J. Binnington

J. Hofer

Important Factors of the Game

One major factor for the Kings is that they have their starting goaltender back from injury, but they are still missing Anze Kopitar and Kyle Burroughs, who are both injured. However, both players have travelled with the team for the road trip.

Corey Perry also makes his Kings debut tonight, as he missed the last 6 games with an injury. For the St Louis Blues, they are missing Oskar Sundqvist and Alexey Toropchenko. The Kings will be looking to Kuemper for a spark tonight, as well as their big offensive players.

Players to Watch

For the Kings, it's Kempe, Byfield, and Fiala, as they are leading their team in points and have been able to serve as offensive catalysts for their team. On the back end, the Kings will be looking to Darcy Kuemper to make big saves, which the Kings can use as a counterattack.

For the St. Louis Blues, they have to try to contain the rookie Jimmy Snuggerud, who has been a key player in the Blues' success this year. The 21-year-old has 3 goals and 4 points in 5 games played this season. The Kings need to focus on their own game and not play into the Blues' antics, while also staying out of the penalty box, as the recent penalties have hurt the Kings' chances of winning different games.

If the Kings can minimize penalties and provide more offensive pressure, they will be able to win and start their road trip off with a victory.