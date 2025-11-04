Kings Vs Jets Game Preview: Kings Try To Snap 2 Game Losing Streak

The Kings play host to the Winnipeg Jets tonight as they look to avoid losing 3 straight games.

The Kings are looking for their 6th win of the season as they host the 2nd-best team in the NHL. The Jets are coming into the game on a 3-game winning streak and look to extend it to 4 straight wins.

Kings Projected Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight:

J. Armia - A. Kopitar - A. Kempe

K. Fiala - Q. Byfield - A. Laferriere

A. Kuzmenko - P. Danault - T. Moore

J. Malott - A. Turcotte - C. Perry

M. Anderson - D. Doughty

J. Edmundson - B. Clarke

B. Dumoulin - C. Ceci

D. Kuemper

A. Forsberg

Jets Projected Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Jets tonight:

K. Connor - M. Scheifele - G. Vilardi

V. Namestnikov - J. Toews - A. Iafallo

N. Niederreiter - A. Lowry - T. Pearson

C. Koepke - P. Ford - B. Lambert

J. Morrissey - D. DeMelo

L. Stanley - N. Pionk

C. Miller - L. Schenn

C. Hellebuyck

E. Comrie

Injuries

The Kings will still be without forward Warren Foegele, who remains out with an upper-body injury, and defensemen Kyle Burroughs, who was loaned to the Ontario Reign. For the Jets, they remain without forward Cole Perfetti, who has yet to make his season debut. The Jets will also be without Dylan Samberg (Wrist) and Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed).

Key Factors

The Kings will have to play their best hockey as the Jets have been one of the best teams this season. The Jets are ranked 8th in power play and 5th in penalty kill. In comparison, the Kings are ranked 25th in power play and 24th on the penalty kill. So the Kings will have to be practically perfect on special teams tonight.

The Kings will once again look to their goaltending and big scorers to help them get the win tonight. Kuemper, in his last 10 starts against the Jets, is 6-3, posting a 2.44 GAA and .924 SV%. Adrian Kempe will be leaned on a lot this game as he leads the Kings in points with 15.

The Jets have a couple of superstars the Kings will have to try to contain: Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele. Both have had terrific starts to the season, and Scheifele is leading the NHL in points with 20.

If the Kings want to avoid losing 3 straight games, they will have to be at their absolute best against one of the best teams in the NHL.