Kings Vs Senators Game Preview: Kings Trying to Avoid Losing 4 Straight

The Kings host the Ottawa Senators tonight as they look to avoid losing 4 in a row.

The Kings are hosting the Senators tonight as they try to avoid a 4-game losing streak. The Kings' last win came against the Senators on November 15th. The Sens are looking for their 3rd straight win.

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected Kings lines for tonight:

Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Adrian Kempe

Andrei Kuzmenko - Anze Kopitar - Trevor Moore

Joel Armia - Phillip Danault - Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele - Samuel Helenius - Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson - Joel Edmundson

Brian Dumoulin - Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare - Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Projected Senators Lines

Here are the projected Senators lines for tonight:

David Perron - Tim Stutzle - Drake Batherson

Lars Eller - Dylan Cozens - Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio - Shane Pinto - Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins - Stephen Halliday - Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven - Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo - Nick Jensen

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Injuries and Line Changes

The Kings are still without Drew Doughty, who remains out with a lower-body injury. As for the lineup, Kuemper gets the start for the Kings tonight. Jeff Malott is scratched tonight, and Samuel Helenius is in for Alex Turcotte. For the Senators, they are without Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, Ridly Greig, and Olle Lycksell. Goaltender Leevi Merilainen is getting the nod for the game tonight.

Key Factors

The Kings have shifted the lines, moving the Kopitar line down and the Byfield line up. The Kings are changing things up as they try to get back into the win column. The top line of Kempe, Fiala, and Byfield is going to have to be a difference maker tonight if the Kings want to have a chance of winning. Ottawa, on the other hand, is coming into this game with lots of momentum after beating both the Sharks and the Ducks. With Brady Tkachuk out, the Senators have been looking at Tim Stutzle, who has 21 points in 21 games this season.

Ottawa is ranked 31st in the NHL for penalty kill, and the Kings' power play is ranked 28th, so the Kings can get their power play back on track if they attack the weak penalty kill of the Ottawa Senators.

The Kings also have a leg up in the goaltender matchup tonight, as Merilainen has a 3.53 GAA and a .868 SV%, while Kuemper has a 2.38 GAA and a .906 SV%. Even with the goaltending duel leaning towards the Kings, they will still have to play a complete game to break their losing streak.

If the Kings can get to Merilainen early, they can control the game and win, breaking the losing streak. My prediction for tonight is that the Kings will defeat the Senators 4-2.