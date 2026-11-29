LA Kings
272 Members•2,242 Posts
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 6:34 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 6:34 AM
LOS ANGELES — The Kings paddled past the Ducks, 5-4, and have won back-to-back Freeway Faceoff games. Los Angeles has won three straight games and five of their past six.
Freeway Faceoff continued on back-to-back nights, after the Kings defeated the Ducks yesterday in Anaheim. Tonight, the game was in Los Angeles, and it was vital for Los Angeles to pull out another win.
Cutter Gauthier gave the Ducks an early 1-0 lead in the first period but the Kings offense would respond. Los Angeles recorded three straight goals and had five total on the night.
In back-to-back games, the Kings scored five goals against the Ducks and Los Angeles has been sharper on offense. That in large part comes from the Kings buying into the offensive system and being aggressive with the puck.
Related stories
“We have a great system, we have to believe in it. Now more lately, it's been clicking more and more,” said Kevin Fiala. “It takes time to do a different thing. We were more or less defensively the last few years, and now it's more attack”.
Attacking has generated a lot more production on offense, especially from the first line. Alex Laferriere and Artemi Panarin were two biggest stars as they combined for 7 total points on the night.
Laferriere had 1 goal and 3 assists, which racked up 4 points, the most from either team. Panarin contributed with 2 goals, the most from either team, and had an assist as well.
On the first line, Laferriere has had plenty of success playing more time as the center. While not his usual position, Lafierrere has gelled well with Adrian Kempe and Panarin.
“I think just the confidence my line mates have in me, you know, it’s easy to defer to [Panarin and Kempe] and I think they've been great on the bench,” said Laferriere. “Telling me to keep playing my game, carry the puck up the ice, and it's pretty special to have those two guys telling me that”.
To support the first line, the second line and middle six forwards have gotten healthier and have stepped up. Tonight it was Erik Haula who scored the game-winning goal and propelled the Kings to victory.
When the first line does the heavy lifting, the second line follows and adds the extra offense. A big reason as to why the Kings have strung along wins during their road trip and against Anaheim.
“We knew we were coming home to a big series with Anaheim, especially where we were in the standings and where we needed to get to,” said Coach Laviolette. “So I think it was really good leaving the road trip and coming back home then dialing back in for these two games.”
Sweeping the Freeway Faceoff Thanksgiving Classic, was monumental for the Kings. Los Angeles took two wins against a division rival and are climbing up in the Pacific Standings.
Although the Kings are still seventh in the division, the momentum may launch them higher. Los Angeles is playing winning hockey, and it should put the league on notice.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy