Strong Defensive Effort Powers the Kings over the Blues

The Los Angeles Kings entered Tuesday on a four game losing streak as they continue to search for a much needed victory. This proved to be no easy task as they faced off against a solid St. Louis Blues team.

Darcy Kuemper made his return to the crease after missing the previous two games due to injury. Corey Perry also made his long awaited Kings debut after missing the first six games of the season due to an injury suffered in the offseason.

With their reinforcements, the Kings put together a solid 60 minutes fuelled by a strong defensive effort.

First Period: Lack of Action is a good sign for LA

The first period did not provide a ton of action as it remained scoreless throughout. Early on, the Kings fourth line did generate a few solid chances led by Corey Perry.

LA would receive the first man advantage opportunity in the opening frame as Andrei Kuzmenko draws an interference penalty on Justin Faulk. However, the Kings power play did not create any dangerous scoring chances. Shortly after, Phillip Danault was robbed by Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, keeping the game tied at 0-0.

Corey Perry is officially back. Late in the opening frame, the veteran forward was called for a slashing penalty, sending the Kings to a crucial penalty kill. The penalty kill unit stepped up big as they didn't allow the Blues to get anything going, keeping the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

Second Period: Finally Rewarded

The Kings started the second period off with a bang as they opened the scoring less than two minutes in. Alex Laferriere scored his first of the season on a beautiful breakaway goal. Adrain Kempe registered the only assist.

Shortly after the goal, Los Angeles found themselves short-handed after Joel Armia was charged with tripping Blues forward Mathieu Joseph. Once again, LA held St. Louis scoreless after another excellent penalty kill.

The kill gave the Kings a boost as they put some major pressure on the Blues, leading to a plethora of quality chances. One of which included a high danger chance for Kevin Fiala who beat Binnington with a shot that ended up ringing off of the iron.

Later in the frame, Jeff Malott and Tyler Tucker dropped the gloves as they threw down in a very solid bout after some action took place in front of Binnington.

After 40 minutes of play, the Kings led 1-0. They shut down the Blues as they outshot them 19-8.

Third Period: Outworked and Outplayed but still in the Game

It was no surprise that the Blues were going to come out with their best effort for the final 20 minutes. Early on, St. Louis took it to the Kings, generating chances to even the game at one. The Blues relentlessness led to the Kings taking a penalty. Darcy Kuemper is called for tripping Philip Broberg just 40 seconds into the final frame.

The Blues strong early third period effort was rewarded as they even things up on the man advantage. Justin Faulk ripped a shot by Kuemper for his first of the season. St. Louis continued to push but the Kings netminder answered with some very strong play.

As the third period carried on, the Kings fought back and started to put the pressure on the Blues as time wound down. The Kings were rewarded with a power play with less than five minutes remaining in regulation after Blues captain Brayden Schenn was called for tripping Quinton Byfield as he entered the zone.

After a massive opportunity to take a late lead, the Kings fail to capitalize and the game is headed to overtime.

Overtime: "Goodbye, Goodnight, Game Over!"

The Kings entered overtime for the fourth time in just eight games.

Nothing crazy occurred in the first minute of extra time until Andrei Kuzmenko drew a penalty on Pavel Buchnevich who was called for hooking the Kings forward as he powered his way to the net coming very close to ending the game.

It did not take long for LA to capitalize on a major opportunity. Adrian Kempe silenced the St. Louis crowd after finishing off a beautiful passing play with a blistering shot that beat Binnington. Fiala and Kuzmenko pick up assists on the game winning goal.

The Kings must use this game as a building block moving forward as they should be proud of their effort. Aside from a stretch in the third period, Los Angeles was in control throughout.

Catch the Kings (2-3-2) next on Thursday, October 23rd as they continue their road trip with a stop in Dallas to take on the Stars (3-3-0) at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET.