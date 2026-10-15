A Deeper Dive Into the Kings Winless Start

LA Kings
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 15, 2026 4:48 AMPublished Oct 15, 2026 4:48 AM
Five games through the season and the Kings have yet to win a game. What areas have led to the early-season struggles?
So far, through the first five games, it has been a complete disaster on offense for the Kings. Los Angeles has been one of the worst scoring teams in the league.
The Kings have only averaged 2.2 goals per game, which ranks as a bottom five offense. This is in large part due to the lack of consistent goalscorers.
Excluding Artemi Panarin, the Kings do not have a skater who's recorded more than one goal. Panarin is particularly a playmaker but due to the lack of help, he's had to be a goalscorer.
Injuries to Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello have been detrimental to the team as well. These are two second line forwards that could provide a boost for a shaky offense.
Along with the offense, the Kings special teams have also been an issue as well. Both sides of special teams on the power play and the penalty kill have failed to deliver.
Power plays have been ineffective in providing goals or generating momentum for the struggling offense. The Kings have a 15.8% power play, which ranks 22nd in the league. While that is deflating for the Kings, the penalty kill has been even worse for the team.
Penalty kills have been an absolute nightmare, as Los Angeles has a 57.9% this season. That is the second-lowest penalty kill percentage in the entire league.
Regardless of whether the Kings are at a man's advantage or disadvantage, they've failed to execute. Special teams further expose the flaws of Los Angeles, especially with the lack of goaltending.
Protecting the net can cover up any miscues on offense or on special teams. However, if the goaltenders aren't performing well, then it's another disaster to worry about.
Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg have both failed to record a .900 save percentage on the season. Kuemper is at a .847 save percentage while Forsberg is at a .853 save percentage.
Goaltending troubles have also allowed opponents to run the goals on the Kings defense. Los Angeles has allowed 4.2 goals per game, which is the fourth lowest in the NHL.
A winless start for the Kings has been in all the integral areas of scoring, special teams, and goaltending. There has not just been one small error with the team, but it is a misstep in every aspect.
The Kings have been underwhelming in every aspect of hockey. This is the reason why they are tied for the worst record in the entire league.
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