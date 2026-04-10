Adrian Kempe Leads The Way In Kings Win Over Canucks

The Los Angeles Kings took care of business with a victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.
An unnecessarily close game against the weakest team in the NHL ended with the Los Angeles Kings (33-26-19) pulling away in the second period for a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
The game began with LA taking control early. The early starts benefit the Kings a lot by helping them avoid blowouts or close losses, as they experienced a week ago when they struggled to score a goal in the opening period.
The scoring came a minute into the period, with a nice play led by Brandt Clarke, skating behind the net and around to find Adrian Kempe cutting in to get the wrist shot. Kempe's goal gave him his 70th point of the season, marking his third consecutive season with 70+ points.
The Kings were outshooting Vancouver 11-7 to end the first period, while the Canucks won just 24% of their faceoffs. Los Angeles was clearly outplaying the visiting team, but couldn't put them away, leaving the game up in the air.
Vancouver would respond at the 5:43 mark, converting on the big one-timer shot to tie the scoreboard 1-1. Despite giving up a goal, the Kings would counter the Canucks a minute later.
After a nice steal from Jared Wright, forcing a Vancouver turnover, Scott Laughton would remain in possession of the puck and drop an impressive pass to Joel Armia trailing from behind to score and give the Kings back the lead.
The third line continues to stay hot with the chemistry that's developed on ice along the Armia-Laughton-Wright unit out there. Los Angeles is a very tough team to beat whenever any one of those guys in the third line gives you anything on ice, showcasing the depth LA has.
Los Angeles did what they have recently struggled to do in its last few games, getting off to hot starts and never looking back.
The second period was a very gritty one, with both teams struggling to score after several second-chance opportunities. Both teams were looking for a breakaway, especially the Kings, because the Canucks wouldn't go away, still trailing by just one goal.
Whoever scored it would come a long way, giving that team momentum and an insurance goal. It came down in the final 30 seconds of the period after a long shot from Joel Edmundston, the puck was redirected by Kempe, and somehow found its way inside the net.
Kempe continues to impress with his recent performance at the right time of the season. The 29-year-old has now scored 8 of the Kings' 20 goals in the last six games, matching the last time he did it back in Jan/Feb 2023.
Just like that, what felt like Vancouver was slowly getting back into it because the Kings couldn't take advantage of several missed opportunities, LA ended the second period leading with a two-goal cushion.
Even with the score being 3-1 after 40 minutes, the Canucks were still playing hard and weren't letting the Kings pull away.
The final frame was where the Kings started to take over the game. LA’s offense and defense looked more comfortable out there, and they did a good job of holding onto their commanding 3-1 lead.
Los Angeles would score its fourth goal of the game at the 10:43 mark after a nice shot by Alex Laferriere through traffic deflected off a Canucks stick and went inside the net.
That's now 20 goals for Laferriere on the season, a new career high. Despite the Kings winning a game they're supposed to easily get, it was a good sign to see LA's depth and offense spread the wealth and look comfortable in these must-win games.
Key Stats
Adrian Kempe scored two goals and two points, continuing his hot stretch over the last six games. Artemi Panarin had two assists and two points. Scott Laughton and Joel Armia continued to play strongly in the third line, with Armia notching a goal and a point, while his teammate Laughton recorded an assist and a point.
Anton Forsberg got his second straight start after that impressive win against the Predators on Monday. Forsberg finished with 23 saves on 24 shots, making key saves when it was a one-goal game to lead another impressive win under the crease.
Defensively, Brandt Clarke was also very strong today, finishing with four blocked shots and was a +3 on ice tonight. He’s the youngest player to do this since Drew Doughty back in 2010, impressive stuff from LA’s depth in the win.
The Kings win their third straight game and now have the second wild-card playoff spot after Nashville and San Jose lost. LA now has a one-point lead over the Predators and must either win out or win three of their last four games to overtake Nashville, which holds the tiebreaker.
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