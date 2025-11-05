Adrian Kempe Reaches 200 Goals, Drew Doughty Sets Franchise Record As Kings Shut Out Jets

Los Angeles finally found their swagger at home, shutting out the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 Tuesday night to win its first home game of the season.

This win snaps the struggles that the Kings endured at home since the start of the season, and the win featured two major milestones: Adrian Kempe netting his 200th career goal and Drew Doughty setting a franchise record for most goals by a defenseman.

The Kings suffered an ugly home loss in their last timeout, falling 4-1 to the New Jersey Devils. But tonight, the Kings put on an all-around best effort against one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. On both ends of the ice, the Kings dictated pace and outwored Winnipeg all night long.

Adrian Kempe opened the scoring near the end of the first period with under two minutes left to notch his 200th career goal. The goal gave the Kings early momentum at home, and the crowd was energized, leading to a dominant home win.

The Kings are known to go down early in games and fight back later on, only to lose, but tonight it was the opposite. Los Angeles was ready and focused to grab their first home win from the opening tip.

The Kings remained strong in the second period, with solid defensive play from Mikey Anderson and the rest of the defense to limit the Jets' scoring opportunities. Another thing the Kings were better at today was their penalties: they killed all of the penalties they took and shut down all of the Jets' power-play opportunities.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper was rock solid for the Kings tonight, recording 23 saves to earn his first shutout of the season.

In the closing minutes of the third period, Doughty sealed the win with an empty-net goal to break the franchise record for most goals by a defenseman in Kings history. It was a great moment to see one of the team’s longest-tenured veterans continue to cement his legacy as an all-time legend for the Kings, nearly two decades into his career.

The win gets the Kings back into the win column after a two-game losing streak and brings much-needed momentum after a big home win against one of the top teams in the league. This was the exact type of win they needed to gain some confidence moving forward into the season.

