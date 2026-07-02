After 15 NHL Seasons, Mats Zuccarello Is Finally Living His Dream

After spending more than 15 years in the NHL, Mats Zuccarello says signing with the Kings fulfilled a dream he never stopped chasing.
For Mats Zuccarello, signing with the Los Angeles Kings wasn't simply another stop in a long NHL career. It was the chance to fulfill a dream that had been years in the making.
The 38-year-old veteran had other offers on the table in free agency, but none carried the same appeal as pulling on a Kings sweater. More than a decade after facing Los Angeles in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final with the New York Rangers, Zuccarello now gets the opportunity to wear the crest he once battled against.
"L.A. Kings is a team that I think is a dream to play for, for any player. I played against them in the Final many years ago and lost. It's a team that's always been up there," Zuccarello said.
The move represents another chapter in one of the most remarkable careers ever produced by Norway. No Norwegian-born player has come close to matching Zuccarello's NHL success, as he has accumulated nearly seven times as many career points as anyone else from his home country.
Even so, he believes his legacy may ultimately be measured by what comes after him.
Norwegian hockey has begun producing a wave of young talent, highlighted by players like Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Anaheim Ducks prospect Stian Solberg. The country's national program has also taken significant steps forward, giving Zuccarello optimism about where the sport is headed.
"We have some really talented players coming up, which is really nice to see, and a bunch of people getting drafted, some in the first round. Our national team this year got bronze at the World Championships with a young core group and a couple of veterans. It's on the rise, for sure, Norwegian hockey, which is really, really exciting to see," Zuccarello said.
For someone who has spent more than 15 years representing Norwegian hockey on the NHL stage, watching the country's growth has become just as rewarding as his own accomplishments.
"We're a small country with only five million people and about 30 or 40 rinks in total," Zuccarello said. "It's really exciting for an older hockey guy like me who's been in the game for many years to see that there's progress and a youth movement happening in Norway."
That success has also made Zuccarello one of Norway's most recognizable athletes, though he admits another superstar currently owns the spotlight.
When asked if joining one of the NHL's marquee franchises might be enough to knock soccer sensation Erling Haaland off the front pages back home, Zuccarello laughed.
"I'm pretty sure I'm gonna make Page 2 right now, because the Norwegian national team is doing really well at the World Cup and they deserve every front page they can get, for sure."
While the attention in Norway may fluctuate, Zuccarello's focus is firmly on helping the Kings take another step forward.
He signed a one-year contract worth a $1 million base salary with an additional $5 million in performance bonuses, saying several teams expressed similar interest during free agency. Ultimately, Los Angeles stood apart because of the opportunity it presented and how strongly the organization made him feel wanted.
When asked what role he expects to fill, Zuccarello joked before giving a more thoughtful answer.
"I think I'm gonna be the captain and the GM and the president," he said with a smile.
"I know there's a good opportunity for me to prove myself, and that's the most important thing. I like (Coach Peter Laviolette's) vision of how to play and how to go about the business every day."
Zuccarello arrives in Los Angeles after another productive season in Minnesota. Despite battling injuries and nearing his 39th birthday, he recorded 54 points in 2025-26, including 21 on the power play, continuing to show the elite vision and playmaking ability that have defined his NHL career.
Now, after years of admiring the Kings from across the ice, Zuccarello finally gets the opportunity he always hoped would come — playing for one of the league's most iconic franchises instead of trying to beat it.