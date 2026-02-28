Andrei Kuzmenko Undergoes Successful Surgery, Out Week-To-Week

With the Kings now thin in their forward group, with Armia, Fiala, and Kuzmenko missing time, that's three key pieces out for Los Angeles's depth up front. The Kings are now more than ever going to ask more from Trevor Moore, Jeff Malott, and Warren Foegle, etc. The good news is that Artemi Panarin is here and can make up for the injuries, but it will be tough to replace three key rotation players who have been playing great this season.