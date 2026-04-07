Anton Forsberg Delivers In The Clutch For Kings Biggest Win Of The Season
The Kings earned their biggest win of the season, defeating the Nashville Predators on Monday night.
In what was the biggest game of the season for the Los Angeles Kings (32-26-19), they came up big with a gritty victory over the Nashville Predators (36-31-10) in a 3-2 shootout.
LA turned to its goaltending to get the win, led by Anton Forsberg, who stopped three clutch shots from the Predators in the shootout. The Kings were also great in the faceoff, winning 58.3% and forcing 18 giveaways from the Predators.
The game began with the Kings finally starting off strong to open the first period. It was the first time in over a week that Los Angeles scored a goal in the opening period and avoided the slow start.
It all started less than six minutes into the period, with Joel Armia forcing the turnover on defense, following up on offense by skating behind the net, and scoring an unassisted goal, giving LA the early 1-0 lead.
Los Angeles showed up this time around in the opening period with its excellent forechecking and outshot the Predators 12-4 after an amazing 20 minutes of hockey.
Five minutes into the second period, Los Angeles got called for a penalty after a Scott Laughton's hooking was called, and Mikey Anderson for a high-sticking right after the faceoff, giving Nashville the 5-on-3 advantage.
The Predators would capitalize on that 5-on-3 advantage, scoring on the power play after forward Steven Stamkos converted on the one-timer, left circle, to tie the scoreboard 1-1.
A pretty even period, other than those penalties; the Kings were hanging around and making this game interesting. The Kings only attempted four shots on goal in the next nine minutes before they regained the lead again.
With another turnover by the Predators, Jared Wright led the way with his impressive speed, blazing down the ice past Nashville's defenders and passing the puck to Laughton, finishing in front to give the Kings back their lead.
Laughton has now scored five goals for the Kings since the trade, and Wright continues to show he belongs on this team, adding a point in three consecutive games.
Give credit to both teams for adjusting in the second period, especially the Predators, who had a measly four shots in the first period, finished with 19 in the second, outshooting the Kings 19-11.
Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg was also great in the second period, getting the start tonight over Darcy Kuemper, who didn't disappoint. The 33-year-old got two massive saves to bail out the Kings' turnovers, holding Nashville to one goal after 40 minutes.
The defense from both teams started to pick up in the final period. Everything was so tough, and neither team could get a good shot up in the early parts of the final frame.
We were nine minutes into the period, and both teams combined for just three shots: LA with two and the Predators with just two shots. Both teams were waiting for an opening to gain momentum, but nothing could go their way.
The rest of the final frame would end with both teams struggling to get a score up, and we would head to overtime, the fourth consecutive game that Los Angeles would play in extra periods.
Alex Laferriere had a great chance to win the game with under 35 seconds left after a nice defensive stop, but a clutch save by goaltender Juuse Saros would force the second overtime in the three meetings that LA and Nashville have faced off against one another.
In overtime, the Kings had several chances to win this game, including Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield getting a few close shots up, but Saros remained strong under the crease to force the shootout.
The shootout saw Adrian Kempe score the goal in round two, while Forsberg stood strong and stopped all three shots by the Predators to win the game in a shootout.
Key Stats
Anton Forsberg, the hero of the game with his clutch saves on defense, finished with 29 saves on 31 shots, continuing to make a huge case to be the permanent starter for the Kings moving forward.
Scott Laughton continues to show why he was a big pickup for the Kings, finishing with 1 goal and 1 point and bringing energy night in and night out for Los Angeles.
Jared Wright and Joel Armia were also very great tonight, sparking energy with their speed and defense. Armia notched one goal and one point, while Wright recorded an assist and a point in the Kings' victory.
Huge win for Los Angeles, arguably the biggest game of the season, and they win, but still don't have the tibreaker over the Predators, so things could get interesting. The Kings now hold the final wild card spot in the playoffs and have a one-point lead over Nashville and a two-point lead over San Jose in the playoff race.
The Kings' next matchup will be against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 7:30 PM PT.
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