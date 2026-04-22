Anton Forsberg Is Carrying The Kings, But Can It Last?

Despite back-to-back standout performances under the crease, the Kings still trail 2-0, as their offensive struggles have wasted Anton Forsberg's elite goaltending.
Through two games against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver, Anton Forsberg has been nothing short of exceptional under the crease, saving 30 of 32 shots in Game 1 and 34 of 36 shots in Game 2.
Facing one of the NHL's most dangerous offenses, the Los Angeles Kings goaltender has delivered under pressure in his first-ever playoff series, keeping his team within striking distance in both contests.
Forsberg was once again a difference-maker in Game 2, turning aside 34 of 36 shots in a tightly contested overtime loss. Time and time again, he came up with timely saves, whether it was shutting down odd-man rushes, controlling rebounds in traffic, or holding strong during extended pressure from Colorado’s top lines and power plays.
Despite all those heroics, the Kings still lost.
In the last two games, Los Angeles has held the No. 1 offense in hockey to four goals and zero power-play goals, yet the Kings still find themselves heading back to Los Angeles down 2-0 in the series.
This raises a familiar question: how much longer can elite goaltending by Forbserg carry a team without offensive support? We know how great Forsberg has been this season as a starter, finishing the last seven games of the season 6-0-1 and helping the Kings make the playoffs.
Flashback to the 2023 playoff series, where the Los Angeles Kings lost to the Edmonton Oilers in six games, but were very competitive, led by former Kings goaltender at the time, Joonas Korpisalo.
Just like Forbserg, Korpisalo was a solid goaltender who exploded in that series, winning two games with elite play in net, but after Edmonton tied the series 2-2, he fell off in the final two games, resulting in a 4-2 series loss.
For the 33-year-old goaltender, it's only a matter of time to see if he's good enough to maintain this for a full seven-game series, or will consecutive losses like this on the road hurt his play?
After the game, Forsberg talked about the disappointment in going down 0-2 after two strong efforts.
"It’s tough, the way it ended, both games," said Forsberg. "We’re right in there, playing well, we’re fighting, we’re fighting hard. Just got to stick with it and turn this around."
Los Angeles has committed to a physical, defense-first identity in this series, with players like Mikey Anderson and Drew Doughty stepping up in key moments.
The Kings have blocked shots, delivered hits, and disrupted Colorado’s rhythm as good as it gets. Holding the league’s top offense to just two goals in Game 2, and one in regulation, is not easy to do.
Despite forcing turnovers and generating high-danger looks, Los Angeles has struggled to convert offensively. Missed breakaways, failed power plays, and an inability to finish around the net have defined the first two games of the series.
The Kings have had opportunities to shift momentum, especially in Game 2, but couldn’t hold onto their lead for long after scoring their first goal in the final frame.
Now, as the series shifts back to Crypto.com Arena, the focus quickly turns to Game 3.
Forsberg has given the Kings a foundation. His play has been more than good enough to win, and if he continues at this level, Los Angeles will have a chance every night.
But can Forsberg continue this play at home, where the Kings have been terrible compared to playing on the road? If LA is hoping to tie this series 2-2 after four games, they'll need their Swedish goaltender to play at this level the rest of the way compared to his normal usage.
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