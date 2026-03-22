Anton Forsberg's Rise Puts Pressure On Kuemper

While the Los Angeles Kings have questions looming about their playoff chances, it appears a change to their goaltending lineup might be necessary to qualify for the postseason.
What once seemed like a definitive answer to having Darcy Kuemper as the starter on the crease for the Kings has now pivoted to a legitimate debate as to whether Kuemper should come off the bench and let Anton Forbseg take over the starting job.
Following the hard collision that Kuemper took against Mikko Rantanen on Dec. 15 and the time he missed with an upper-body injury, the immediate concern was his health, especially at his age.
Kuemper would miss the next six games before returning on Jan. 1st, but for the most part, since returning, he hasn't played the way he did pre-injury. Before the injury, the 35-year-old was putting together a strong campaign, playing with composure and consistently winning games single-handedly for the Kings thanks to his defensive presence on the ice.
Now, Kuemper has a history of injuries, dating back to his days with the Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes. Even last season, after being traded to Los Angeles, Kuemper missed 32 games but was still great after coming back, posting a 31-11-7 record as the starter.
This season, he looks significantly worse, with a record of 17-13-11. Clearly, the injury is still bothering him, given his age, and he isn't able to recover as quickly as we thought when he came back.
Now, it's not like Kuemper is finished; he's still putting up great numbers. Over the last six games, he's saved more than 20 shots, and in one of their wins against the New York Islanders, he had 35 saves. So, Kuemper is still great, but the eye test shows he's not able to close out games when it gets close, or make the big saves he was making pre-injury.
Enter Anton Forbserg. Initially playing backup for Kuemper as a necessity, he has turned the opportunity into a legitimate case for a starter role.
When comparing both Forbserg and Kuemper, they both have two shutouts on the season. Forbserg has a higher save percentage with .902 compared to Kuemper's .897 and has fewer losses in overtime and regulation periods.
There's a calmness in his game, and he's been on a hot stretch since the new year, with only eight games where he's had fewer than 30 saves and five games where he's had more than 30 saves on shots.
At this point of the season, Forsberg has clearly been the more consistent and healthy player, and with playoff implications on the line, the Kings should lean towards the hot hand.
Now this is where the King's dilemma gets complicated.
Kuemper is a proven veteran Stanley Cup-winning goaltender with experience in high-pressure situations. That can be huge in a playoff series.
Forsberg, on the other hand, is the present. He's been on a hot stretch for the last month and a half when he's stepped in as the starter for the Kings.
So, the question becomes:
Do the Kings trust the goalie who has done it before—or the one who is delivering right now?
It's a nice debate we can go back and forth on, but it feels urgent given where the team sits in the standings.
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