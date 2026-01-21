Anton Forsberg Holds Off Rangers 4-3 After Kuemper's Injury

The Los Angeles Kings (20-16-13) ended their four-game losing streak with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers (21-24-6) on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena. Despite being shorthanded tonight with no Anze Kopitar, Joel Armia, and losing Darcy Kuemper early in regulation, it was a strong team effort and a standout performance from Anton Forsberg.
Kevin Fiala led the offensive charge with a goal and an assist, while Andrei Kuzmenko and Taylor Ward each found the back of the net as the Kings got back in the win column, preparing for their long road trip.
Los Angeles wasted no time grabbing the lead 18 seconds into the match. Adrian Kempe scored the goal after a faceoff win to give the Kings early momentum.
However, the game would not stop there, as the Rangers tied the game 2-2 before the first intermission.
Late in the first period, Kuemper left the game after a hard collision with Jonny Brodzinski in the crease while stopping a breakaway attempt from the Rangers. Althought the play didn't seem severe at first, Kuemper headed to the lockerroom with just 38 seconds remaining in the first period and was later ruled out with an upper-body injury.
Anton Forsberg took over the net immediately and stabilized the Kings, making key saves to keep the game within reach.
The Kings regained control in the second period thanks to contributions from their depth. Taylor Ward scored his first goal of the season early in the frame to make it 3-2.
Later in the period, Kuzmenko extended the Kings' lead 4-2 by backhanding a rebound off a Fiala shot, marking Kuzmenko's 10th goal of the season and his first since Jan. 5. Los Angeles controlled the second period, forcing the Rangers to chase the game while Forsberg held firm on the crease.
New York pushed hard in the final period, cutting the deficit to one after J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the night. The game got tight in the final seconds of the frame, but Forsberg shut the door, finishing with 28 saves, earning his first star honors.
The Kings' defensive structure tightened down the stretch, blocking shots and limiting shots to hold their one-goal lead.
New York did have a chance to tie the game after winning the faceoff, but the long body of Forsberg disrupted the puck, and the game ended.
The victory snaps a four-game losing streak after a tough stretch for Los Angeles, which recently lost six of its last seven games, but a win like this against a bad team is one they needed.
It's a much-needed win that should prepare Los Angeles for a very tough six-game road trip starting Saturday against the St. Louis Blues. With Kuemper's status remaining uncertain, Los Angeles is in good hands with Forsberg's performance helping lead the Kings under the crease until word is given on Kuemper's return.
