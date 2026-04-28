Anze Kopitar: Five Career Defining Moments

From being the 11th overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft, Anze Kopitar has defined what it is to be a LA King.
Anze Kopitar has been with the LA Kings for his entire career, and he has shown the hockey world just what that means. From his immediate impact as a rookie to helping the Kings capture 2 Stanley Cups in 3 seasons, and having his nation receive international success with him leading the way, Anze Kopitar has left a truly inspirational legacy and career-defining moments that nobody could have imagined.
Kopitar's Immediate Impact
Anze Kopitar was drafted by the Kings at 11th overall in the 2005 NHL Draft, and he made his presence known in his first NHL career game. He debuted on October 6th 2006, on the road against the Anaheim Ducks. Kopitar would score his first NHL goal in that game after receiving a pass from Dustin Brown. Kopitar would rush down the wing and pass Chris Pronger before outwaiting Jean-Sebastien Giguere for his first NHL goal. Kopitar would score his 2nd career goal later that game, and that was just the beginning for Anze Kopitar.
Kopitar would finish his rookie season with 72 games played, 20 goals, 41 assists, and 61 points. Kopitar was the player the Kings needed to help get back to the playoffs and compete for a Stanley Cup.
In the early parts of Kopitar's career, he improved steadily as he reached career milestones early and often.
Some of Kopitar's Milestones in his early career were:
- First Career Hat-Trick October 22 2009
- 100th NHL Goal January 28 2010
- First Career Playoff Goal April 17th 2010
Anze Kopitar achieved all of these feats before the age of 24, and he was showing the entire NHL just how good a player he was becoming.
Playoff Experiences
In his first 3 seasons with the Kings, Kopitar did not make the playoffs, but in his 4th season, they qualified, and for Kopitar, it was his first time in the NHL competing for the Stanley Cup. The Kings would play the Vancouver Canucks in the first round, and while they would be eliminated in Game 6, Kopitar would have 2 goals and 3 assists for 5 points in those 6 games. While the Kings did not make the playoffs the following year, it would not be long before Kopitar and the Kings returned to the postseason.
Anze Kopitar and the Kings would make it back to the postseason in the 2011-2012 NHL season, where they would face the Vancouver Canucks in round 1. This time, the Kings would defeat them in 5 games, marking Anze Kopitar's first playoff series win.
In that same year, Anze Kopitar and the Kings would defeat the St. Louis Blues in 4 games, then the Phoenix Coyotes in 5 games to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they would take on the New Jersey Devils. Anze Kopitar made an immediate impact in the Stanley Cup Finals, scoring the overtime-winning goal in game 1, and the Kings never looked back as they captured their franchise's first Stanley Cup after defeating the New Jersey Devils in 6 games.
In the first round of the 2013-2014 NHL playoffs, the Kings faced the San Jose Sharks, and after the first 3 games, they found themselves down 3-0 in the series. But the Kings would battle back to force a game 7, where Anze Kopitar would register the game-winning goal to complete the reverse sweep, a feat that has not happened in the NHL since.
What made this comeback even more legendary was that the Kings would find themselves in the Stanley Cup finals once again and capture their 2nd Stanley Cup in 3 years, with Anze Kopitar leading the way with 26 playoff points. Kopitar was a key piece for the Kings 2 Stanley Cup runs, and he was slowly becoming a legend in the making.
International Success
While Kopitar was coming off 2 Stanley Cup wins in 3 seasons, he added another great feat to his hockey resume, helping Slovenia achieve its best-ever performance at the Olympics. In that tournament, Slovenia would defeat Slovakia 3-1 and secure their first-ever Olympic hockey win; they would also defeat Austria 4-0 and advance to their first-ever Olympic Quarterfinals.
Slovenia made history with its best-ever hockey showing, and they did it with only 1 NHL player on the roster: Anze Kopitar. Kopitar would finish the 2014 Olympics with 2 goals, 1 assist for 3 points in 5 games.
Kopitars Impact
While Anze Kopitar was a spectacular player on the ice, it was his off-ice character that had Kings and hockey fans alike admiring the type of person he is. Kopitar, throughout his career, would receive individual awards that showcased his skill, character, and the kind of person he was.
Kopitar would receive 2 Selke Trophies, which are awarded to a forward who best excels in the defensive aspect of the game, meaning that Kopitar was considered the best 2-way forward in the NHL. It shows just how much he wants to support his teammates with his play in every aspect of the game. Kopitar would also receive the Lady Byng Trophy 3 times in his career, an award given to a player who has shown the best type of sportsmanship alongside a high standard of playing ability.
Lastly, Kopitar would receive the Mark Messier Leadership Award, presented to a player who demonstrates leadership qualities on and off the ice and plays a leading role in their community to grow the game of hockey. What all of these awards say about Kopitar is how good a person, teammate, and player he truly is.
Anze Kopitar Career Awards:
- Lady Byng: 2015-2016, 2022-2023, 2024-2025.
- Frank J. Selke: 2015-2016, 2017-2018.
- Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: 2021-2022.
Becoming The Greatest King
While Anze Kopitar, throughout his career, showcased to the world just how elite he is for the Kings, he was slowly chasing down the Kings franchise history, and in the 2025-2026 NHL season, he rewrote it.
After already being the Kings' franchise leader in games played with 1521, Kopitar would have an opportunity to break another Kings record: the franchise points leader. Before this season, the Kings' point leader was Marcel Dionne, who had 1307 career points. But on March 14th 2026, Anze Kopitar would receive a pass from Artemi Panarin and redirect it past Jake Allen to pass Marcel Dionne for the Kings franchise point leader, and he would end the season with the point record at 1316.
Saying Goodbye
Anze Kopitar has had a Hall of Fame career with the Kings, playing his entire career with the team since being drafted in 2005. Anze Kopitar has set the standard for what it means to wear the LA Kings jersey, and not only will he be a future Hall of Famer, but he will also be, for many NHL fans, a true childhood hero.
To Anze Kopitar, thank you for all you have done for the Kings organization, and Enjoy Your Retirement as the Kings, NHL, and Hockey fans say Goodbye to one of the best to ever do it.