Anze Kopitar: Five Career Defining Moments

In his first 3 seasons with the Kings, Kopitar did not make the playoffs, but in his 4th season, they qualified, and for Kopitar, it was his first time in the NHL competing for the Stanley Cup. The Kings would play the Vancouver Canucks in the first round, and while they would be eliminated in Game 6, Kopitar would have 2 goals and 3 assists for 5 points in those 6 games. While the Kings did not make the playoffs the following year, it would not be long before Kopitar and the Kings returned to the postseason.