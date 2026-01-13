Are The Kings Better Off With Brandt Clarke Over Drew Doughty On PP1?

For years now, Drew Doughty has been the ultimate captain and leader for the Los Angeles Kings' power play unit. His resume and years of playing elite hockey have undoubtedly given him the respect to lead it.
But, father time has a way of forcing uncomfortable conversations, especially for a player that fans have been used to seeing play at a high level for a long time now. This season, though the Kings are among the worst power play units in the entire league, averaging a 16.3 % on power play.
It's clear that changes need to happen in this unit because the constant struggles in this area keep plaguing the Kings' games, and losing when Los Angeles doesn't score on the power play is becoming predictable.
So, it's clear that when Brandt Clarke is quarterbacking the unit instead of Doughty, the power play performs at an entirely different level.
With Doughty on the power play and Clarke off the ice, the Kings have logged 43:44 of man-advantage time. The results?
Just two goals, paired with a disturbing two shorthanded goals againt. The unit generated 26 shots while surrendering seven the other way, an alarming stat for a veteran led-group.
Contrats that stat with the Kings power play when Clarke is running the back end and Doughty is not.
Over 55:24 of ice time, Los Angeles has scored nine power play goals, allowed zero shorthanded goals, and produced 45 shots, while giving up the same seven shots against.
That's not a coincidence; it's a clear sign that shows the Kings are significantly better with Clarke leading the unit.
The 21-year-old defenseman processes the power play at the modern pace of today's hockey. His puck movement, reads, and unwillingness to attack force penalty killers in constant rotation rather than staying comfortable.
At this point in Doughty's career, where he struggles with his speed and reads, Clarke elevates and excels at that. It's important that Los Angeles has a tendency to turn the puck over a lot when Doughty has it, which is no knock on the future hall-of-fame, but Clarke keeps the puck alive at the blue line, recovers broken plays, and moves the puck at a faster rate compared to Doughty.
Again, at 36 years old, where Hockey is played naturally with speed and physicality, it's hard to ask someone at that age to keep up with young skaters coming at you with more speed and strength on a consistent basis, night in and night out.
None of this is an indictment of Doughty's career or how his role can still be big on this team if he passes the baton to Clarke. At five-on-five, Doughty is still capable of being one of the Kings' most reliable defenders, especially in late-game situations. His experience remains valuable and a coach's security blanket.
But, at this pace of Doughty's career, he can no longer lead this unit with patience on the blue line. Today's players, especially, are built around pace and keeping the puck safe, areas that Doughty is no longer capable of excelling at against younger defensemen.
The NHL's most dangerous power-play units don't slow the game down; they speed it up and make it unformatble for opposing defenders, which molds perfectly for Clarke.
At this stage in Doughty's career he doesn't match that, and it's not a failure, it's just natural progression.
The short answer is yes. The shot volume nearly doubles, and the goal production increases. And perhaps the most important, the rest of the unit looks freer and more dangerous when Clarke is dictating tempo rather than playing second fiddle to Doughty.
The present is here, and Clarke should be leading the power play unit moving forward if the Kings want to end the season strong.
This doesn't have to be framed as Clarke replacing Doughty; it's about Clarke taking on bigger responsibilities we already know he can handle, and Doughty transitioning into a role that still maximizes his strengths.
• Clarke as full-time PP1.
• Doughty anchoring PP2.
• Clarke being used effectively not being sheltered.
This is how the Kings should transition this move without fracturing the locker room.
