Are The Kings Better Off With Brandt Clarke Over Drew Doughty On PP1?

At this point in Doughty's career, where he struggles with his speed and reads, Clarke elevates and excels at that. It's important that Los Angeles has a tendency to turn the puck over a lot when Doughty has it, which is no knock on the future hall-of-fame, but Clarke keeps the puck alive at the blue line, recovers broken plays, and moves the puck at a faster rate compared to Doughty.