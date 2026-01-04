"Are You Not Entertained?" Kings Defeat The Wild 5-4 In One Of Their Season's Most Chaotic Games

The Los Angeles Kings (17-14-9) picked up a thrilling 5-4 shootout win over the Minnesota Wild (25-10-8) in one of the most entertaining games of their season.

Defensman Brandt Clarke delivered a statement and star performance, capping the night with the shootout winner, and showcased no shortage of sweat when he delivered the goal in the clutch.

Despite another game where it looked like the Kings would blow open another lead, LA found a way to close it behind Darcy Kuemper's second game back from the injury he suffered to the head a few weeks ago, who did a good job in overtime and the shootout to limit the Wild's chances to win the game.

Clarke said after the game that, despite Minnesota clawing their way back into the game, Los Angeles still believed they would hold on and win.

"Credit to our leadership group, they're incredible & I think it was a full, 20-man effort that got the job done. These are the ones that we're proud of."

The Kings struck first when Adrian Kempe finished a nice setup from Anze Kopitar and Alex Laferriere midway through the opening period. Minnesota responded quickly, just a few minutes later, to tie things up 1-1, and the game never settled after that.

In the second period, Corey Perry gave the Kings a 2-1 lead after a net-front finish set up by Quinton Byfield and Clarke. But despite Los Angeles extending its lead, it was never able to close the gap due to numerous penalties and turnovers that kept the door open, and the Wild capitalized to pull even again.

LA once again struggled in the power-play, finishing 1/3 on the night, but luckily so did the Wild, finishing 1/3 as well, leaving the game in the hands of who can capitalize in the clutch.

Third Period Chaos

The third period turned into pure chaos after a back-and-forth 40 minutes of hockey tied 2-2. Byfield restored the Kings' lead, only for Minnesota to yet again answer.

Then came one of the night's best highlights, Samuel Helenius buried his first goal of the season after a heck of a pass from Kevin Fiala, putting Los Angeles up 4-3.

Clarke Delivers the Final

The lead didn't last, as the Wild kept the game nervous for Los Angeles. A late breakdown from the Kings with under three minutes left in regulation tied the contest 4-4, eventually sending the game to overtime.

Los Angeles struggled in overtime once again to score a goal and finish the deal, sending it to a shootout decision. This is where Clarke finished his job. Clarke stepped in and calmly beat Jasper Wallstedt to seal it.

After tonights win, Byefield reflected on the ugly loss to Tampa Bay after another blown lead.

"Those losses are so tough, when you're right there and let them back in the game, it feels like you're giving them the game. Those ones sting, so it feels good to close out the game and get it done."

It was an entertaining goal and a great way to see Los Angeles elevate in the clutch, looking unfazed the whole time.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.