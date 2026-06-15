Artemi Panarin is Ready for a Breakout Season

LOS ANGELES – The Kings reunited Artemi Panarin with his former head coach Peter Laviolette. Los Angeles wants a repeat of the magic they had together in New York.
Back in the 2024 season, the Rangers hired Laviolette to have a better chance at the Stanley Cup. The season was a major success as New York walked away with the President’s Trophy in their 114-point season. This is also the Rangers’ franchise record for most total points in a regular season.
New York’s record-breaking season was in large part due to the offense being orchestrated around Panarin. The system helped Panarin record 120 total points, which is the highest in his career.
A shot first mentality was installed into their star player that translated into Panarin racking up 303 total shots. This is another career high and a 27.84% increase from the previous season. The expanded volume of shooting created 50 rebounds, another career high for Panarin.
Laviolette’s up-tempo and proactive offense developed Panarin to great heights as a player in their first year together. Now that the Kings have reunited the two, there is a great possibility that they can rekindle the fire.
It’s a tall task for now 34-year-old Panarin to return to his peak, but he can still deliver a strong season. Breaking the 90 point threshold is an accomplishable task for Panarin this upcoming season.
Since Panarin is well-renowned for his vision as a playmaker, this skill would excel with more players on offense. Laviolette likes to activate the defensemen, which creates additional numbers and allows Panarin to find more passing lanes.
While the extra men can boost Panarin’s assist numbers, the goal total can be boosted at a faster tempo. A heavy forecheck and a north-to-south style pushes the pace, which creates more shots for the offense.
More shots not only open up extra opportunities for goals, but they open up higher chances for rebounds. This allows Panarin to score from the perimeter or in front of the net.
Greater production from Panarin not only benefits him individually, but it benefits the Kings as a whole. Los Angeles is in desperate need of an elite number one option to uplift the franchise.
The Kings have not had a player record over 80 points since Anže Kopitar in 2018. From last season alone, Panarin had 84 points, which is his lowest since the shortened 56-game season in 2021.
Los Angeles now has a full season of Artemi Panarin handling the puck and running the offense. From the left wing, Panarin can complement the other Kings’ star, Adrian Kempe, as a dangerous one-two punch.
Playoffs have been detrimental to Los Angeles in the last five seasons due to the lack of star power. Now, the Kings have a player that gives them a better chance against Pacific contenders like the Golden Knights, Ducks, and Oilers.
Last season, the Kings obtained their star player they needed. Now they have the coach to maximize his abilities. Panarin and Laviolette are a player-coach duo that is ready to elevate the Kings for next season.