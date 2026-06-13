Artemi Panarin Reunion Signals Kings’ Offensive Reboot Under Peter Laviolette

Artemi Panarin’s reunion with Peter Laviolette headlines a sweeping philosophical shift in Los Angeles, where the Kings are betting that an attack-first identity can finally end a decade of early playoff exits.
Artemi Panarin already knows what Peter Laviolette wants — and now the Los Angeles Kings are betting that familiarity can help fix an offense that’s been stuck in neutral for years.
The Kings officially introduced Laviolette as the 32nd head coach in franchise history on Wednesday, handing the 61-year-old the job of reshaping a team that has not won a playoff series since its 2014 Stanley Cup run and was most recently swept by the Colorado Avalanche in a blunt reminder of how far it has fallen behind the NHL’s fastest contenders.
That series told the story in simple terms: five goals total, very little sustained pressure, and long stretches where Los Angeles simply couldn’t generate anything off the rush or in transition.
Known for early offensive spikes and aggressive, pace-driven systems, Laviolette has built a coaching career on unlocking scoring quickly — whether in Carolina, Philadelphia, Nashville, Washington, or most recently with the Rangers.
Across those stops, the results have followed a familiar rhythm: immediate jump in offense, playoff appearances, and at times deep runs, including a Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006 and additional trips to the Final in 2010 and 2017.
But the most relevant connection in Los Angeles might not be system-based — it’s personal.
Artemi Panarin already knows the ceiling Laviolette can unlock.
In New York, Panarin produced one of the best seasons of his career under Laviolette in 2023-24, finishing with 49 goals and 120 points — a top-five Hart Trophy finish and one of the most productive offensive years in Rangers history. He followed that with another strong season before eventually being traded to the Kings earlier this year.
Now, the two are reunited.
“He can change a game on any given night,” Laviolette said of Panarin. “I’m really excited to work with him again.”
Panarin’s arrival in Los Angeles has already shown early signs of impact. He finished the regular season with 27 points in 26 games after the trade and accounted for two of the Kings’ five goals in the playoff sweep against Colorado — one of the few players who consistently found space in an otherwise compressed series.
That production stands in sharp contrast to the broader offensive profile of the roster. The Kings finished 29th in the NHL with 225 goals and were outscored by 22 on the season, finishing 20th overall with 90 points — the lowest-ranked playoff qualifier in the field.
Laviolette made it clear this week that philosophical labels won’t dictate usage or responsibility.
“There’s not going to be two sets of plans for those that we consider offensive and those that we consider great defensive defensemen,” he said. “There will be one set of rules, one set of plans.”
The challenge, however, is structural. Unlike his time in New York, Laviolette won’t have an elite play-driving defenseman like Adam Fox to stabilize breakouts and ignite transition play. That places more pressure on a blue line that combined for just 23 goals and 110 assists in the regular season, then managed only a single point of offense in the postseason.
It also forces a broader identity shift — one the Kings have resisted for years.
Still, there is optimism inside the organization that Laviolette’s track record translates. He has guided teams to the playoffs in 11 of the past 14 seasons he finished behind an NHL bench and ranks seventh all-time in coaching wins with 846.
General manager Ken Holland pointed to that consistency when explaining the hire.
“You look at his resume, all the teams he’s been with, the impact he’s had in the first couple of years,” Holland said. “It’s a hard league to win in.”
For Los Angeles, the calculation is simple but risky: the structure has taken them as far as it can. Now they’re betting pace, aggression, and a system built to unleash scorers will take them further.