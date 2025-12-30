Avalanche Capitalize Late To Pull Away From Kings, 5-2

The Los Angeles Kings (16-13-9) delivered a competitive, physical performance against the NHL's elite team. Still, costly turnovers and late-game execution issues proved decisive in their 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche (29-2-7) on Monday night.

Despite the Kings keeping pace for much of the game and generating consistent man-to-man pressure that was giving the Avs trouble early on, LA was unable to match Colorado's finishing touches, especially in the final minutes of regulation.

Fast Start

The first period played like a playoff atmosphere in the Mile High City, with both teams finishing checks and pushing the pace from the opening whistle. The Kings showed up early with their physicality, throwing hits from Adrian Kempe, Warren Foegele, and Alex Laferriere while generating quality looks.

However, Colorado struck first. Center Ross Colton forced a turnover on the forecheck and fed Jack Drury in the slot, who beat goaltender Anton Forsberg for a 1-0 Avalanche lead.

Los Angeles continued to put pressure on the Avs, but Mackenzie Blackwood was sharp under the net, turning aside multiple Kings chances to break Colorado's lead.

Perry Responds

The Kings tied the game midway through the second period thanks to Corey Perry's veteran play this season. Perry found soft ice near the crease and finished off a Kevin Fiala feed, beating Blackwood to knot the game at 1-1.

Despite the Kings' goal, the Avs never let them stay comfortable, and the momentum didn't last long.

Colorado responded with relentless pressure. Forward Martin Necas restored the Avs' lead after a dominant shift that should've been a penalty on the Kings, but Necas still sustained the puck to score in traffic around the net.

Later in the period, center Brock Nelson made it 3-1 after another Kings turnover, giving Colorado breathing room heading into the third.

Armia Gives Hope

Los Angeles made one final push in the third. Armia delivered a highlight of the night with a dazzling shorthanded goal, now leading the NHL with four shorthanded goals. But Colorado closed the door on the Kings' inability to convert when they had so many chances to tie the game.

The Avalanche scored two goals in the final minute of regulation, with an empty-netter coming seconds later to seal the victory 5-2.

Turnovers Costly For LA

The Kings finished shots to Colorado's 26 and won 50 percent of its faceoffs, but 18 giveaways, several of them led to the Avs directly scoring and giving them several chances, which proved to be costly for Los Angeles.

While Los Angeles proved today that it can skate and compete physically with Colorado, the Avalanche still exposed the Kings' mistakes that have been punishing them all season.

