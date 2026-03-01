Breaking News: Kings Fire Head Coach Jim Hiller

Lastly, the Kings' player development coach, Matt Greene, is the new assistant coach. Matt Greene played for the Kings from 2008 to 2017, then retired and became a scout for the Kings from 2018 to 2020. From there, he became the Kings' development coach from 2021 to 2026. With the Kings naming Greene assistant coach, it is his first time behind the bench, but he has been with the organization for nearly 20 years.