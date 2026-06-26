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Breaking News: Kings Lock Up Brandt Clarke With Five-Year, $7.4 Million Extension

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Kevin Khachatryan
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Updated Jun 27, 2026, 00:47
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The future of the Kings' blue line is officially secured. Los Angeles signed rising star Brandt Clarke to a five-year, $7.4 million contract extension, keeping the young defenseman in Hollywood through the 2030-31 season.

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The Los Angeles Kings have secured one of their youngest talents for the future, signing defenseman Brandt Clarke to a five-year contract extension carrying a $7.4 million average annual salary through the 2030-31 NHL season. 

LA's decision to extend Clarke is a big deal that not only keeps him in Los Angeles as the franchise continues to build around its young core but also saves enough money to sign a legitimate left-shot defenseman to play with. 

Clarke is coming off a breakout season in which he established himself as one of the NHL's emerging offensive defensemen. The playmaking skills, shot-making ability, and all-around physicality have helped Clarke improve every season since being drafted by the team. 

This season, the defenseman finished with eight goals, 32 assists, and 40 points, while playing all 82 games healthy for the first time in his career. A contract extension shows the trust the Kings franchise has in Clarke and will certainly see him take on a bigger role moving forward on LA's blue line. 

Originally selected with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NHL draft, Clarke has developed into a key piece in the Kings' rotation and a cornerstone of the franchise's long-term plans. 

Los Angeles makes its first major offseason move before free agency begins and will now look to continue building around its young core and take a major step toward solidifying its defensive units as it pursues Stanley Cup contention in the Western Conference.

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