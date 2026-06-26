Breaking News: Kings Lock Up Brandt Clarke With Five-Year, $7.4 Million Extension
Kevin Khachatryan5hUpdated Jun 27, 2026, 00:47featured
The future of the Kings' blue line is officially secured. Los Angeles signed rising star Brandt Clarke to a five-year, $7.4 million contract extension, keeping the young defenseman in Hollywood through the 2030-31 season.
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