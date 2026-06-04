Breaking: USHL Announces Historic Expansion Into California, Arizona And Nevada

On Thursday, the USHL announced plans to partner with stakeholders, including the NHL and USA Hockey, to establish member clubs in California, Arizona, and Nevada, marking the league's first major expansion into the western United States.
Los Angeles Kings President Luc Robitaille on what USHL expansion means for the future of player development in the West.
"This will create a whole new competitive layer to the western region that will allow junior-level players to develop and compete closer to home," Robitaille said Thursday morning.
The USHL currently operates 16 teams, all in Midwestern markets, and is now considering expanding to 19 franchises, moving beyond its traditional Midwestern footprint.
Thursday's announcement brings major excitement for junior players, who will increase their chances of making it to the NHL, providing the right opportunities and mentorship to play in their home country.
More details regarding club ownership, markets, and timelines for when the teams will begin play will be announced on June 24.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.