Connor McDavid Update Quietly Ends Any Los Angeles Daydream

For Los Angeles Kings fans still entertaining the long-shot dream of Connor McDavid ever slipping into their lineup, the latest momentum out of Edmonton only sharpens the reality that his future is trending firmly in the opposite direction.
For Los Angeles Kings fans who have occasionally allowed themselves to imagine the impossible—a future where Connor McDavid somehow slips out of Edmonton and lands in Hollywood—the latest chatter coming out of Alberta brings that idea back down to earth in a hurry, pointing instead toward a long-term commitment that keeps arguably hockey’s most dangerous player right where he is.
McDavid’s Edmonton Commitment Gains Momentum
On a recent appearance on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Oilers insider Bob Stauffer offered a pretty clear read on where he believes things are headed with McDavid’s next contract, and it wasn’t the kind of message that fuels trade-day daydreams in Los Angeles.
“I don’t think there’s anybody more committed to Edmonton than Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl,” said Bob Stauffer. “I expect the next contract McDavid signs to be a seven-year extension. I remind your viewers that’s the max term length carrying over with the little adjustment to the CBA.”
If that projection holds, it would lock Connor McDavid into Edmonton well into the latter stages of his prime, continuing his partnership with Leon Draisaitl—a duo that has become the backbone of everything the Oilers try to do.
Stability Talk, Leadership, and the Babcock Factor
A lot of the current noise around Edmonton also ties into the expected arrival of Mike Babcock behind the bench, a move that’s still waiting on final formalities but is widely viewed around the league as essentially a matter of time.
Babcock’s name alone tends to stir debate, but within Edmonton circles, the conversation has leaned more toward structure, buy-in, and how modern NHL locker rooms operate compared to a decade ago.
“You empower to get players involved, that’s the way of the future,” said Stauffer.
“It’s already been occurring for years in the NBA. Josh Allen, was he part of the selection process Terry Pegula with the Buffalo Bills? I bet he was. When you empower the players, I think you get greater conviction from them.
“The players have never been a bigger part of the partnership of the league. From ownership to management to the players, everybody’s 100 per cent with Mike Babcock.”
McDavid’s Future Keeps Coming Into Focus
Beyond the coaching conversation, the bigger picture remains unchanged: McDavid’s current deal still looks like one of the biggest bargains in the sport at $12.5 million per year, and the expectation around the league is that his next contract will reflect that reality in a major way.
Fresh off another Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player, McDavid continues to set the standard on the ice—and if the speculation is accurate, Edmonton’s intention is to make sure that standard stays right where it is for years to come, no matter how much teams like Los Angeles might quietly hope otherwise.