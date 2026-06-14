Darcy Kuemper Could Be On The Move As Kings Reevaluate Their Goalie Depth

In 2016, Lake Erie carried a 3–1 series lead over the Grand Rapids Griffins, but Game 5 cracked the structure. Joonas Korpisalo, who had carried much of the workload through the run, was pulled after allowing five goals on 30 shots in a game that quickly slipped away. With the Monsters trailing 5–1, Bednar turned to Anton Forsberg—not as a rescue attempt, but as a stabilizing move meant to halt the collapse. Forsberg allowed one goal on six shots the rest of the way, though the damage had already been done in a 6–1 loss.