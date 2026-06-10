Darcy Kuemper Looked Like A Vezina Finalist Until Everything Fell Apart

Among 72 goaltenders who logged at least 50 shorthanded minutes, Kuemper finished 61st with an .815 save percentage while recording a minus-7.08 goals saved above expected on the penalty kill, the fifth-lowest mark in the NHL according to Natural Stat Trick. The Kings' penalty-killing issues extended far beyond one player, but Kuemper's performance in those situations reflected the broader struggles that plagued the unit all season.