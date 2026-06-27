Elton Hermansson Could Be Valuable for the Kings Future

In the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, the Kings selected Elton Hermansson with the 19th overall pick. This selection was crucial for Los Angeles, and it might be the best decision for the team’s future.
Hermansson is a young prospect from Modo Hockey, which is a team from the professional Swedish league, HockeyAllsvenskan. In this league, the 18-year-old winger showed immense promise as a goalscorer.
As the second-youngest player on the Modo Hockey roster in 2026, Hermansson recorded 11 goals. He had the fourth-highest goal total on the team and was the only player under 25 in the top five.
While Hermansson was a key contributor to Modo Hockey, he generated his production in fewer games. He only played 38 games, which ranked nineteenth in most games played on the team.
Despite having a smaller sample size, Hermansson generated 21 total points and a plus-nine in total net rating. Thus demonstrating the amount of impact Hermansson had when he was on the ice.
Only one year removed from Örebro U20, Hermansson managed to translate his production into a league against grown men. While the NHL is another level above HockeyAllsvenskan, it is still worth noting how well Hermansson can adjust to better leagues.
Early in his Modo Hockey tenure, Hermansson learned that he couldn’t live on the perimeter. This allowed Hermansson to adjust his game by becoming more physical and more drives to the net.
This allowed Hermansson to mature as a puck handler and overall playmaker within the offense. The maturation of a young player to adjust his game against more experienced players, is a valuable trait.
Maturing as a player is the reason why Hermanson improved in the HockeyAllsvenskan and why he was drafted in the first place. Hermanson will have to adapt and evolve his game once again when he suits up for the Kings.
Los Angeles selected Hermansson hoping that he could become the forward that could reshape this struggling offense. Last season, the Kings scored 2.68 goals per game, which ranked 29th in the NHL.
Along with other moves like hiring Peter Laviolette as the coach, the Kings are orchestrating moves to help in the future. The next few years are set for Los Angeles to build a culture around a stronger offense.
Hermansson is part of that piece in that process as a scoring wing for this team. There is plenty of excitement for Hermansson to eventually find his way on the Kings roster.
“The team is great. You know a lot of Swedes played there, like Kempe [and] Grundstrom, said Hermansson. “Great team, great history. Looking forward to visiting the city there and the facilities.”
Before Hermansson finally makes the NHL, there is a development process that will take place. This includes more time with Modo Hockey and most likely some time with the Ontario Reign.
So when the time comes for Hermansson to play his first game for the Kings, he is expected to be a valuable contributor on offense. This draft pick can help Los Angeles find that winger who delivers the firepower this team has desperately needed.