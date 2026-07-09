Erik Haula’s First Call After Joining Kings Was A Lifelong Friend From Finland

Erik Haula revealed how a lifelong connection with Joel Armia, a new opportunity down the middle, and the chance to find stability helped lead him to the Los Angeles Kings.
When Erik Haula began considering his options in free agency, the Los Angeles Kings immediately stood out.
Not just because of the opportunity.
Not just because of the role.
But because one of the first people he could call in Los Angeles was someone he had known for most of his life.
Joel Armia wasn't simply a future teammate. He was a familiar face from back home in Finland — someone Haula grew up around, someone whose family knew his family, and someone who had already shared the ice with him during international competition.
So when the Kings became a legitimate possibility, Armia was the first person Haula reached out to.
"He was probably my first call when this came to fruition and was an option," Haula said. "I obviously had a lot of questions, and he was my roommate in the Olympics, so we had a lot of time to talk about things in LA and when I was in Nashville, and vice versa. He's helped tons."
The connection between the two forwards goes back much further than their Olympic experience.
Haula and Armia attended the same high school in Finland, with Armia only a couple of floors below Haula during their school days. Their families knew each other, and over the years, the two developed a relationship that eventually carried over onto the international stage.
That chemistry became evident during the Olympics, where the two found an immediate rhythm playing together.
"Joel's interesting because I don't even know if everyone knows that, but we went to the same high school back in Finland," Haula said. "He was two floors below me, essentially, for a long period of time, and our families know each other. I know his parents and his family really well."
"There's some kind of chemistry that comes from that as well."
For Haula, though, the decision to join Los Angeles wasn't based solely on familiarity. It was about opportunity.
After years of moving around the NHL, Haula was searching for stability — and the Kings provided a situation that checked several boxes. With longtime captain Anze Kopitar stepping away from the organization, Los Angeles entered the offseason needing help down the middle.
Haula believes he can provide that.
"I knew that they needed help in the middle," Haula said. "From the initial conversations, there was going to be a good role for me either way. I was just excited about the group in general."
The Kings have built one of the deeper forward groups in the NHL, and Haula understands there will be competition for roles once training camp begins. Whether he lines up at center or moves to the wing, the veteran forward believes his versatility will allow him to contribute wherever needed.
"Personally, it doesn't really matter," Haula said. "I feel pretty confident that we're going to make it work."
That versatility has defined Haula's NHL career.
The 34-year-old is not expected to arrive in Los Angeles and become an offensive centerpiece, but his value comes from the details of his game. He has consistently provided responsible two-way play, penalty-killing ability, leadership, and the type of veteran presence teams rely on during long playoff pushes.
When asked what Kings fans should expect from him, Haula kept the answer simple.
"A hard worker, 200-foot player," he said. "A consistent veteran guy that tries to do things the right way and play the right way."
That identity is part of what attracted Haula to Los Angeles.
Having faced the Kings numerous times throughout his career, he knows exactly what type of team they have been.
"They've always been hard to play against," Haula said. "There's no easy games ever, and I like that. I think that's a great quality in a team."
Now, he hopes to help take that identity to another level.
The Kings have reached the playoffs in recent seasons but have yet to make the deep postseason run they believe their roster is capable of achieving. Haula sees an opportunity with a veteran-heavy group and a new coaching staff under the tutelage of head coach Peter Laviolette to make the adjustments necessary to get there.
"I think little tweaks are going to make a huge difference, probably," Haula said. "Hopefully I can be part of that."
For Haula, the move represents more than another NHL stop.
After playing for eight teams over 14 seasons, the veteran forward wanted a place where he could settle in, both professionally and personally.
The lifestyle in Los Angeles, combined with the organization's interest and the familiarity of players like Armia, helped make the decision easier.
"I have a family, two kids, and just going over options with my wife, it was really, really attractive to us," Haula said. "Everything that we thought of was kind of confirmed."
Now, Haula arrives in Los Angeles hoping a familiar face, a new opportunity, and a veteran presence can help the Kings finally reach the next level.